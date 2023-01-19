Here is our Hermit Social Link Guide for Maya in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, her available days, and more.

This guide will contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Maya Hermit Social Link Guide

You can find her on Sundays and holidays through the protagonist’s laptop in their room. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Isako or the protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max her Social Link level, however, you will receive Screenshot Data, which allows the fusion of Arahabaki. You will also need to progress through the Hermit Social Link

Maya Dialogue Options Guide

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as April 29. This is after the Iwatodai Dorm’s power comes back, and Junpei gives the player a copy of an MMORPG. While there is no direct romance available for this route, the Social Link prologue does have a very nice scene involving the protagonist and the person behind Maya.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Hermit arcana with you

Rank 1

“i think its jus u an me. this is kind of a dead MMO these days xD” What name should I use? 0 It’s not popular anymore? 0

“hav a little deja vu? :P” Heh, that’s clever. 0 I don’t get it… 0



Rank 2

“u remember me rite? =/” Of course. +3 …Have we met? 0

“hmm… what kinda people r we, playing inside on such a beautiful day?” Sunshine is overrated. +3 It’s okay to enjoy a game. 0 Maybe we’re loners. 0



Rank 3

“so ummmmmm…… i’m drunk! xD” Oh really? o_O +3 Are you an adult? 0

“but lately i cant get motviated to get ne work done @ work. =/” So you don’t like your job? +3 You could just be tired. 0



Rank 4

Completing this unlocks the flag that will start the Devil Social Link. You can find this in Paulownia Mall at night

“…ugh. its like all she cares about is marrying me to some dude >=/” Why don’t we get married? +3 Don’t wanna get married? 0 You need a boyfriend first. 0



Rank 5

“Mr. E is such a stupid eh so bee!! t(-_-t)” Don’t you mean S.O.B.? +3 Who’s Mr. E? 0 Are you drunk again? 0

“…oh noes! u can’t figure out what my job is can u? O_o?” Are you a teacher? +3 A drunken master? 0 Maya’s a reporter, right? 0



Rank 6

“actually, i only went cuz i was so pissed at that bastard! >=/” Which bastard? +3 Calm down. 0



Rank 7

“…do men only want younger women? be honest w/ me =3” Guys like younger chicks. +3 What are you talking about? 0

“she even stuffs her bra!! lol” She um… what? +3 Just calm down. 0



Rank 8

“oh noes… now i’m starting to get sweaty =/” Hurry up and tell me. +3 Are you talking to yourself? 0

“goin for younger guys is kinda new for me >_>” What is he like? +3 You’re gonna ask him out? 0



Rank 9

“it said their cancelling innocent sin. …think its for real?” No way! +3 Oh well, right? 0 Whatever, I guess. 0

“tatsuya… do u think we’ll still be able to see each other? T_T” I think so. 0 No, this is the end. 0 Don’t worry about that. 0

“maya’s not goin quietly! >=/ i’ll beat them to the punch!” What are you planning? +3 This won’t change anything. 0



Rank 10

“…i should apologize” Oh, no worries. +3 About what? 0

“i dun think i will…” Now they’ll end it for sure. 0 Is that why you’re sorry? 0

“im thinkin bout quittin the MMO today i… dun think i’ll c u again T_T” I’ll miss you. +3 This is sudden… 0



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you will not have Maya as your Hermit Social Link. Instead, Saori Hasegawa will be your Hermit Social Link.

That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Hermit Social Link, Maya. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.