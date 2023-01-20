Here is our Devil Social Link Guide for President Tanaka in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable President Tanaka Devil Social Link Guide

You can find him at night in Paulownia Mall on Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. If you play as the female protagonist, however, you can only find him on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive a Thank-you Letter, which allows the fusion of Beelzebub.

President Tanaka Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as June 23, although the first flag happens on June 4. To start it, the player must have Rank 4 Charm. They must have also reached Rank 4 in the Hermit Social Link. The player must also have a total of ¥40,000, which they will give to Tanaka over three days after meeting him.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Devil arcana with you.

Rank 1

“Very well, young man… if you insist, I’ll give you my autograph. It’s always a pleasure to meet a fan.” Who are you? 0 I don’t want an autograph. 0 You look familiar… 0

> You can hear President Tanaka muttering to himself… Say something to him 0 Ignore him 0

“Don’t even think about telling someone ‘He took my money’ or ‘He called me a little brat’! Capiche!?” I get it. 0 Quiche? 0

“Please! I’ll lick your shoes clean if you want me to!” Alright. 0 I don’t care.



Rank 2

“‘Placebo’! The stress is on the middle syllable.” Placebo. +3 …… +2

“These are part of our unique line of products.” Wow! +2 Is that legal? +2



Rank 3

“How about you? Are you interested in stock trading?” Maybe a little. +3 Not really.



Rank 4

“Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be able to see through people’s bathing suits at the beach?” I sure have! +3 Why, is it possible?



Rank 5

“…Oh, dear me… I-I just can’t concentrate. I get so worked up when I picture his face!” Who’re you talking about? +2 What happened? 0

“…Then, he just stopped coming to work.” I feel sorry for him. 0 What happened to him? 0

“It makes me sick just thinking about it… Uhh…” Is it always about money? +2 How bad is it?



Rank 6

“Recently, my alumni association organized a class reunion.” Sounds fun. +3 Sounds like a hassle.



Rank 7

“…do you notice anything different about me?” Sort of… +2 Like what? 0

“Which one do you think the supermarket would stock?” The organic one. +3 The one that looks good. +2



Rank 8

“He said, ‘Thank you.'” Oh, really? +3 Are you sure? 0



Rank 9

“But, no matter how attractive she was, I was repulsed by her dedication to charity work.” Are you going to donate? +3 You’re not gonna donate? +3



Rank 10

“See? Isn’t she gorgeous?” Absolutely… +3 Not really.



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as June 23, although the first flag happens on June 4. To start it, the player must have Rank 2 Charm. They must have also reached Rank 2 in the Hermit Social Link. The player must also have a total of ¥40,000, which they will give to Tanaka over three days after meeting him.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Devil arcana with you.

Rank 1

“Very well, young lady… if you insist, I’ll give you my autograph. It’s always a pleasure to meet a fan.” Are you a movie star? 0 No, I don’t need one. 0 Could you be…? 0

> It seems he’s mumbling about you… I can hear you. 0 …… 0

“Don’t even think about telling someone ‘He took my money’ or ‘He called me a little brat’! Capiche!?” I understand. 0 I’ll tell everyone. 0

“Please! I’ll lick your shoes clean if you want me to!” I’ll keep it a secret. 0 That’s okay! 0



Rank 2

“‘Placebo’! The stress is on the middle syllable.” Placebo! +3 …… 0

“These are part of our unique line of products.” Wow! +3 Is that legal? +3



Rank 3

“How about you? Are you interested in stock trading?” I am. +3 Not a bit. 0



Rank 4

“Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be able to see through people’s bathing suits at the beach?” I have. +3 I would hope not! 0



Rank 5

“…Oh, dear me… I-I just can’t concentrate. I get so worked up when I picture his face!” Who? +3 Did something happen? 0

“…Then, he just stopped coming to work.” Poor thing… 0 What’s he doing now? 0

“It makes me sick just thinking about it… Uhh…” It’s all about money… +3 How much does it total to? 0



Rank 6

“Recently, my alumni association organized a class reunion.” Sounds like fun! +3 Sounds troublesome… 0



Rank 7

“…do you notice anything different about me?” Kind of… +3 Ummm… 0

“Which one do you think the supermarket would stock?” The organic one. +3 The one that looks good. +3



Rank 8

“He said, ‘Thank you.'” Good for you. +3 Did you hear wrong? 0



Rank 9

“But, no matter how attractive she was, I was repulsed by her dedication to charity work.” Are you going to donate? +3 Did you refuse? +3



Rank 10

Rank 10 does not have any dialogue options.

That's all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable's Devil Social Link, President Tanaka. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC.