Godzilla and McDonald's square off in a new blockbuster ad.

A monster-sized collab

The new ad begins with citizens experience the ground shaking. Eventually, Godzilla is seen and they begin showing various sandwiches exclusive to Japanese McDonald's. They prepare a McDonald's-themed titan to take on the monster with the final shot showing them face off.

It appears that three new sandwiches are available at these locations in honor of this promotion.

Godzilla is a Japanese creation and this collaboration seems fitting. The release of Godzilla Minus One is also fresh on the minds of viewers, making this collaboration timely. The film has grossed $76 million at the box office, including $40.9 domestically.

In America, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, an extension of the recent MonsterVerse franchise, has been airing on Apple TV+. For as long as the character has been around, it's impressive that he remains a fixture of pop culture.

The first Godzilla film was released in 1954. The huge monster has evolved over the years as it began as a puppet. Nowadays, VFX allow the monster to look even more realistic on the big screen. Toho has made over 30 films revolving around the monster. And that number will only continue to grow.

For McDonald's, this is yet another blockbuster collaboration for the brand. Recently, they teamed with Disney and Marvel Studios to promote their second season of Loki on Disney+. They released the “As Featured In” meal which featured a special edition of sweet ‘n sour sauce. In the show itself, a retro restaurant was featured.