Rumors had been swirling for a while that Adam Driver was going to be cast as Reed Richards in the MCU's Fantastic Four film. Those rumors have had some cold water thrown on them.

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast with hosts John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, the latter reported that a source close to the MCU's Fantastic Four project is debunking the rumors of Driver's involvement.

“Adam Driver was never really engaged in this [Fantastic Four],” Sneider revealed via someone working on the MCU film.

There was a reason for this — Driver couldn't find a connection with Reed Richards: “They sent Adam Driver the script a while back and he said that he couldn't connect with the character on the page.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He passed very early on,” Sneider said.

So while there were rumors of Driver's involvement, Sneider said that they were “not on point.” However, he noted that they could go back to him once the new script from Josh Friedman is finished.

Fantastic Four is set to be a part of Phase Six of the MCU. Disney had acquired the rights to the franchise via the Fox-Disney merger a few years back and has yet to fully implement the Fantastic Four into the MCU (John Krasinski cameo aside). Currently, it's slated for a May 2, 2025 release date. However, with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes putting everything in a state of flux, who knows if it'll make that release date.

Adam Driver is an Oscar-nominated actor coming off performances in The Las Duel, House of Gucci, and 65. He will star in Michael Mann's upcoming Ferrari film, which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in a couple of months.