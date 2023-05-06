Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated reboot of the Fantastic Four has been making headlines lately with rumors surrounding the cast choices. The latest news suggests that Adam Driver has been offered and accepted the role of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming film, according to Forbes. The news comes from noted MCU leaker MyTimeToShineHello, adding credibility to the speculation that has been going around for the past few weeks.

Adam Driver is best known for his role as Kylo Ren in the recent Star Wars trilogy. He has also appeared in several other critically acclaimed films such as Marriage Story, Paterson, and Silence. Although not officially confirmed, Driver’s casting as the leader of the Fantastic Four in the MCU is an exciting prospect for Marvel fans.

me gaslighting myself into liking Marvel again when Adam Driver gets announced as Richard Reed in the new Fantastic Four movie pic.twitter.com/12b5u7YCCe — amanda (@ghaingrene) April 30, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before Driver, there were rumors that the role of Reed Richards had been offered to John Krasinski and Penn Badgley. Krasinski, who is best known for his role in The Office, even appeared as a variant of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But the latest reports suggest that Driver will be taking over the role for the future of the franchise.

Meanwhile, rumors are also circulating that Margot Robbie has been offered the role of Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, who is the wife of Reed Richards. Robbie is one of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood these days, having played Harley Quinn in three DC films. If the rumors are true, this would be her first appearance in the MCU. Fans of the franchise will have to wait a little longer for official announcements, but the news of Adam Driver’s casting as Reed Richards is a promising sign for the future of the Fantastic Four in the MCU.