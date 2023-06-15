Two high-profile comic book projects, Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin, have both hit pause on their respective productions amid the WGA writers' strike.

Deadline reported that the Daredevil and Penguin series are waving the white flag and their productions will both remain halted until the end of the WGA strike.

The news comes just days after the Daredevil series had to cease its production for a day due to the picket lines outside of their studio. The series is reportedly three months into an eight-month-long production for the 18-episode season. It will bring back Charlie Cox as the titular character after his time with the character in the Netflix series. He made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home and also appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Also returning are Vincent D'Onofrio and Jon Bernthal.

The Penguin is a spinoff series coming from Matt Reeves, director of 2022's The Batman. It's an eight-episode miniseries that will expand Reeves' Batman universe by bringing back Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin after the events of The Batman. Palm Springs actress Cristin Milloti will star in the series as Sofia Falcone — the daughter of Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro in The Batman). Clancy Brown and Michael Zegan have also been cast in the series.

With such dire delays hitting these projects, it makes. it's unclear when they will actually come out and hit the small screen. The WGA writers' strike is still going on, and there's no end in sight as of now.