Today, the MCU fans are paying tribute to Tony Stark, who died on Oct. 17. 2023. RIP, Tony.

Fans took to social media to pay their respects to Robert Downy Jr.'s Stark, according to CBR.

This stems from 2008 when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was launched with the original Iron Man. Sequels followed, along with crossover films. Then, it came—the death of Tony Stark. This happened in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

MCU fans react to Iron Man's death

With the time jump and various other factors at play, diehard fans are convinced the official date of death was October 17, a day after Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff died.

October 17th 2023, the day Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save everyone… pic.twitter.com/QN4UPR5b8w — 𝙋𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙧 🕷️ (@SpideyMagics) October 17, 2023

In Endgame, Stark took control of the Infinity Gauntlet. He knew its power surpassed what a human could handle. However, he snapped his fingers regardless, which destroyed Thanos and prevented his army from upending the universe.

Iron Man went out in style by saying, “And I am Iron Man.”

Since Tony Stark is, well, dead, will he ever return to the MCU?

For a nerd like me, watching Ironman for the first time was simply pure mental nirvana. Later, in Avengers Endgame, it was bittersweet to see Tony Stark go out the way he did, but oh man, what a way to go. https://t.co/bPSbq2htFh — Ed Renner (@Onecrazyndn) October 17, 2023

Though fans accept his death, Downey still has the potential to revive the role. This could be in prequels or animation. However, there's currently nothing in development, and no say if this will happen or not.

“I am not my work,” Downey told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “I am not what I did with that studio. I am not that period of time that I spent playing this character. And it sucks, because the kid in all of us wants to be like, ‘No. It's always going to be summer camp, and we're all holding hands and singing ‘Kumbaya'.”

Will Robert Downey Jr. ever be Iron Man again? Who knows. For now, today, we mourn his death.

RIP, Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.