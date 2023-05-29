Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will soon lead her own show — Agatha: Coven of Chaos — and it appears that the show will follow the formula laid out by the series the character first appeared in, WandaVision.

Patti LuPone, who stars in Coven of Chaos as Lilia Calderu, was recently on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast and discussed the upcoming MCU series. The actress revealed that “all nine” of the series’ scripts were written prior to production starting. This comment was made in reference to the ongoing WGA writers’ strike but also revealed that the series will have nine episodes.

While that may not sound groundbreaking, should these comments from LuPone be true, Coven of Chaos joins a small number of films to have nine episodes. WandaVision — the inaugural MCU-Disney+ series — also had nine episodes, and so did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. What If?…, the animated anthology series, also had nine episodes but would still only bring the tally up to three MCU series to hit nine episodes. Most of them, including Loki, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel, all had six episodes.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos serves as a spinoff of WandaVision for its titular character. Hahn will return as Agatha, the neighbor of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision. In addition to Hahn, the aforementioned LuPone stars along with Debra Jo Rupp. Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke were also cast in the series.

Kathryn Hahn is coming off great performances in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Tiny Beautiful Things for Hulu. She was also heard in Hotel Transylvania: Transformia.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is scheduled to be released in 2024.