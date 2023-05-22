The MCU’s latest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, is gearing up for release and the director and producer of the series spoke about the series and its similarities (and differences) to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Speaking to Total Film, Ali Selim, who directed all six episodes of Secret Invasion, spoke about how the series differs from the traditional MCU formula. “The first conversations I had [with Marvel] were, ‘Nobody flies in the air in the show,” Selim said.

“I realized, ‘Yeah, they’re doing something very different, and that’s exciting,” he concluded.

Jonathan Schwartz, a producer of Secret Invasion, said, “The Winter Soldier certainly gave us a lot of confidence that we could tell a story in that space [comic book movies] that felt more like a paranoid thriller.”

He added, “Secret Invasion takes that a step further, and you really get to dig into Nick [Fury]. It becomes much more character-focused in a way that I really love.”

So it sounds like Secret Invasion is a true character study and will be a boots-on-the-ground story starring Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The series marks the first time that Fury will get to lead a project and follows him as he investigates a conspiracy involving the Skrulls. In addition to Jackson, Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill; Ben Mendelsohn returns as Talos from Captain Marvel; and Martin Freeman returns as Everett K. Ross. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman all make their MCU debuts as Gravik, G’iah, and Sonya Falsworth respectively.

Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21.