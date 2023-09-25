Chris Evans had one big fear prior to taking on the role of Captain America. He was worried about the quality of the MCU films.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Evans revealed that he his biggest pre-Captain America worry was making “s**tty f**king movies.” He added that, “I don't want to [be] contractually obligated to make garbage.”

Clearly, the sales pitch ended up working. Evans played Captain America in the MCU for nearly a decade dating back to The First Avenger. He'd lead two more solo films before also starring in the first four Avengers films as well. In Endgame, Evans handed off the shield to another MCU star, Anthony Mackie's Sam WILSON/Falcon.

Prior to his MCU role, Chris Evans was known for his roles in the Fantastic Four films as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, TMNT, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Even during his MCU tenure, Evans starred in other films including Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiecer and Gifted.

Post-MCU, though, Evans has seen a revival in playing different types of characters. As Captain America, Evans played the “straight arrow” for the longest time. While that remains his schtick in some films such as Ghosted and Lightyear, Evans has taken on varied roles that allow him to get back into his villain roots.

For example, Evans starred in Knives Out as Ransom, the most obnoxious Thrombey family member. He would star opposite Ryan Gosling in the Russo brothers' The Gray Man for Netflix — playing the film's antagonist. Coming up, he will star in Pain Hustlers and Red One.