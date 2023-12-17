Violent, stylized-action and a slight release date change are on full display in the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Echo series.

Marvel Studios hasn't been shy about teasing the kind of violence audiences can expect to see in its latest series, Echo, from its cast including the titular character and her surrogate-father Kingpin. The newest trailer for the series gave another look at that violence, giving a better idea of the stylized action viewers can expect, along with a surprise release date change.

The newest trailer for the series coming to Hulu and Disney+ didn't waste time showcasing the kind of stylized and violent action the series will have with a fight involving the titular character, an unnamed ally, and various security guards. It only continues from there as Maya Lopez, Kingpin, and even Daredevil for a brief moment get in on the fighting in the roughly one minute long trailer.

In addition, the release date for Echo is revealed to have been moved up one day to January 9, 2024, as opposed to the originally announced January 10 release date.

The series has already drawn comparisons to John Wick from the trailers release so far for its grounded and violent action scenes, with some outlets such as the Hollywood Reporter comparing it to a cable drama rather than a Marvel Studios production. These thoughts have only been reinforced after several special screenings Disney has held for various outlets and the Choctaw Nation residing in Oklahoma.

Echo isn't the only new Disney+ series from Marvel Studios releasing over the holiday season, either. Season two of the animated series What If…? is scheduled to premiere on the platform on December 22, and new episodes will drop every day over the next nine days until the season finale on December 30.

This leaves roughly a week and a half between the end of What If…? and the premiere of Echo, which will be the shortest break between original Marvel Studios series on Disney+ since the premiere of WandaVision in 2021.

Echo premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on January 9, 2024.