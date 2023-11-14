Discussing Daredevil or Matt Murdock's whereabouts before Echo.

Portrayed by Charlie Cox, Matt Murdock initially appeared in Netflix's ‘Daredevil,' which ran for three seasons. Unfortunately, the series canceled with the end of Marvel Television due to the emergence of Disney+.

Despite this, Murdock returned as Peter Parker's lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. He even reprised his role in 2022's ‘She-Hulk: Attorney, partnering with Jennifer Walters.

However, Daredevil's next appearance in the upcoming ‘Echo' series will bring an exciting change. It is likely that he'll be continuing into his rebooted series, ‘Daredevil: Born Again.'

Before Echo

Currently, all we know is that Daredevil and Kingpin faced off in the last episode. However, it didn't quite clarify how this connects to Kingpin showing up in the Hawkeye series. What we can gather is that Daredevil is probably gearing up for upcoming challenges in the MCU timeline.

In ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,' Matt Murdock sported a brand-new costume, reminiscent of his original comics' first costume. Featuring predominantly yellow with red as a secondary color. This change in attire explained Murdock's presence on the West Coast and his connection with Jennifer Walters.

However, in Marvel's ‘Echo,' it appears Daredevil will revert to his classic all-red suit. As seen in a brief shot of Murdock fighting Maya Lopez.

The reason for this change seems tied to the distinct tone of ‘Echo,' which appears to be darker and more serious than the comedy-driven ‘She-Hulk.'

‘Echo' explores Maya Lopez's dark past and her vendetta against Wilson Fisk's Kingpin, indicating a more intense narrative. Returning Daredevil to his classic look aligns with the show's tone, making it closer in style to the mature and violent Netflix shows.

While it's uncertain if Daredevil will receive yet another new suit for ‘Daredevil: Born Again,' Marvel Studios has a history of costume changes before new appearances. There's hope among fans that Daredevil's iconic all-red look will be maintained, with possible upgrades for his upcoming series, providing a recognizable yet evolved appearance for Matt Murdock.

Matt Murdock's journey with future nemesis

Before the release of Echo, there were speculations about what Matt was probably up to. After all, we've already seen him with Spider-Man before.

In the latest Daredevil story, Matt Murdock, fueled by anger, joins forces with Elektra, using the Book of the Fist's powers to become almost like magical super-soldiers. However, Matt's extreme methods, like breaking villains out of jail, lead to conflict with the Avengers, especially Spider-Man. In Daredevil #10, the heartbreaking twist unfolds as Matt betrays Peter Parker.

Now, it's not certain whether the MCU will go with this path, especially with the upcoming release of ‘Daredevil: Born Again.'

According to CBR, there have been new stories for the upcoming Daredevil project. It hints at a different Kingpin in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. It will allegedly mark their first encounter since Netflix's Daredevil Season 3. The series suggests a shift in their paths, aligning with a rumored Kingpin plot.

Daredevil: Born Again's story explores a new phase for Daredevil and Kingpin. The synopsis suggests that Matt Murdock has chosen to focus solely on being a lawyer, leaving Daredevil behind. While Wilson Fisk takes a seemingly unexpected turn to aid the people of New York. The description resonates with rumors about Mayor Fisk's storyline, hinting at Kingpin's political rise and potential challenges for local vigilantes.

The surprising development of Matt leaving Daredevil behind contrasts with his ease with the alter ego in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Meanwhile, Kingpin's apparent departure from villainy to serve as Mayor adds another layer of intrigue. As the synopsis mentions “their pasts catching up to them,” the speculation about Kingpin using political influence against New York's vigilantes gains traction. With Jon Bernthal's Punisher confirmed for the series, the impact on vigilantes beyond Daredevil becomes apparent.

Rumors also suggest the return of Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter in Daredevil: Born Again, potentially tying in characters from Netflix's The Defenders Saga and MCU street-level figures like Echo, Hawkeye, and Kate Bishop.

As Marvel has not officially confirmed the plot, and with potential delays due to Hollywood strikes, MCU fans will have to wait to see how Matt Murdock and Kingpin will play out their relationship in Echo.