An explanation to what happened to Echo villain, Kingpin or Wilson Fisk, just before the Echo Disney+ series drops.

The Echo series teases the return of Kingpin or Wilson Fisk (played by Vincent D'Onofrio), evident in set photos depicting the notorious villain in seemingly good health. This is after speculations of whether he was alive when he was shot by Maya Lopez in the Hawkeye finale.

If recalled— during a confrontation with Kate Bishop, Fisk faced an ambush from his surrogate niece, Maya Lopez or Echo. Fueled by the revelation of his involvement in her father's death, we see her shot him point-blank. The off-screen nature of the shooting and Kingpin's impending appearances in the MCU strongly hinted at his survival.

However, it's important to note that Echo may not be as strong as Kingpin. In his Daredevil days, he's physically more formidable than expected. For further explanation though, we might need to really see Echo and Daredevil: Born Again.

How did Kingpin survive?

The explanation for Kingpin's survival isn't as complex as it may seem. The MCU often revives characters, and Fisk fits that pattern. In a Marvel comics storyline, Echo shoots Kingpin in the face, rendering him blind.

According to Screen Rant, Echo footage from D23 Expo 2022 reveals a departure from this comic arc. This is after Fisk sports an eye patch instead of complete blindness. Set photos also showcase a comic-accurate outfit without an eye patch, suggesting eventual healing from the Hawkeye shooting.

The apparent invincibility of Wilson Fisk in the MCU raises questions about his strength. In the Hawkeye finale, he displayed extraordinary resilience, surviving car impacts, exploding arrows, and even hitting his head against a pillar. While this resilience aligns with his portrayal in comics, the MCU might explore a narrative where Kingpin wore bulletproof body armor under his clothes during his Daredevil days, explaining his newfound strength.

Now, Echo and Daredevil: Born Again should explain this better and tell us more about his strength. Hawkeye gave us a hint, but we need more details in the upcoming shows.

However, it's safe to say that between Hawkeye and the upcoming Echo series, Kingpin might be healing the wounds he received. And as usual, going back to business.

Echo villain, Kingpin

In the upcoming Echo series, Kingpin will not just return.

It will also be pivotal to Maya Lopez (played by Alaqua Cox). She will face the challenge of reconnecting with her Native American roots while juggling a life of crime, inheriting the ruthless legacy of Kingpin.

Echo will debut January 2024.