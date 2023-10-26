It appears that a fifth Thor film is in the works. However, the MCU film could be receiving a Taika Waititi twist.

Taika Waititi out?

Daniel Richtman (Patreon subscription required) is reporting that Thor 5 is in development. However, it appears that Marvel Studios is searching for a new director, meaning Waititi could be out.

Waititi had previously helmed the last two Thor films, Ragnarok and Love and Thunder. His zany humor brought new life to one of the MCU's weakest franchises in Ragnarok. But the fourth entry received a mixed response despite bringing Natalie Portman back into the fold.

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi is doing his own thing. He is an Oscar-winning writer-director, winning Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Waititi has written and directed What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Next Goal Wins is Waititi's latest film. It tells the story of the American Samoa football team that attempts to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Michael Fassbender stars in the film as soccer coach Thomas Rongen. The film premiered at TIFF in September.

Where that leaves the MCU's Thor series remains to be seen. Kenneth Branagh, an acclaimed actor and director, directed the first film. The Dark World, the second film, was directed by Sopranos and Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor. After Ragnarok, it seemed like Waititi was a natural fit.

What is guaranteed is Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor. Who knows — perhaps the fifth film is the character's swan song after being a mainstay in the MCU since 2011.