A new report has indicated the MCU‘s top priority once the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

TheWrap is reporting that MCU projects Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World will be priorities once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. The former is the bigger priority, and their report indicates that Disney will be attempting to still make its May 3, 2024 release date.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Deadpool is one of the MCU's most popular characters. Not to mention, the Shawn Levy-directed feature film has the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman leading the charge.

Filming was underway when the SAG-AFTRA strike hit. That ultimately caused the MCU project to halt filming. Not much is known about the plot, especially when it comes to Jackman's return as Wolverine. Jackman previously played Wolverine in Fox's X-Men universe prior to Disney purchasing the studio. His character died (spoiler alert) at the end of James Mangold's Logan.

Deadpool 3 ushers in a new era for the MCU. It will be the first R-rated film in the entire franchise. Other A-list appearances include Jennifer Garner, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Karan Soni.

Prior to doing the third Deadpool film, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds had worked together on two separate occasions. The first was Free Guy, and then they did The Adam Project for Netflix. Ironically, Levy also worked with Hugh Jackman when he directed real steel in 2011 (which features another MCU album, Evangeline Lilly). He will now work with both as they lead his MCU debut.

Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024.