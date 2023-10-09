Matt Shakman, director of the long-awaited new Fantastic Four film, shared an update about the MCU movie.

Speaking to Collider about his new Apple TV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Shakman revealed that the Fantastic Four film will “go in front of cameras next year.” He specifically named spring as the timeframe.

The Fantastic For film will most likely be shot in London's Pinewood Studios. The director also gave an update on screenwriter Josh Friedman's progress, saying that the script has “got a lot of momentum.”

This is all conditional on the SAG-AFTRA reaching a fair deal with studios by that time. Shakman also revealed that there's an impending casting announcement for the MCU film, which fans are already anticipating wildly.

Marvel brought on Friedman to Fantastic Four in March to replace Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. He's an old hand at sci-fi since he was part of the writing team that gave audiences Avatar: The Way of the Water, as well as its planned sequels. He also helped adapt Bong Joon=ho's Snowpiercer for TV and co-created Apple TV+'s Foundation.

While Shakman is still mum on the specifics of the film, he said he wishes he could say more. “But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material… But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before,” he added.

Fantastic Four's release date was set for May 2, 2025. Marvel confirmed this during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 reveal. However, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes meant all production came to a halt.

Still, fans are excited for the who will play Reed Richards, Ben Grimm and Sue and Johnny Storm. Casting speculations included Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby as The Invisible Woman, but there have been no confirmations.

With Shakman teasing the casting announcement news, fans are eagerly awaiting a favorable deal between the actors' union and the studios. When all they reach a deal, maybe the fans can finally see who their new Fantastic Four are.

Fantastic Four will be released on May 2, 2025.