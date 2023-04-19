After months of speculation, it looks like the MCU could have found its Reed Richards for its upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Thanks to a rumor from the reputable Daniel Richtman, Driver is finalizing a deal to play Reed Richards in the upcoming film. Now, Driver has been linked to the project for months, but it was unclear what roles he was eyed for (he would’ve been so interesting as Doctor Doom).

The role of Reed Richards is vital being that he’s the leader of the team. John Krasinski, who has been fan-cast for years in the role, appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film as a multiverse variant of the character. Too bad he was so wooden and dull and lacked any of the wholesome charisma that he had in The Office that they couldn’t pull the trigger and bring him back.

Adam Driver is one of the most in-demand names in Hollywood, so it was a no-brainer that he would eventually make his way into the MCU. While he’s been acting for years, the recent Star Wars trilogy really put him on the mainstream map after appearing in Frances Ha and Inside Llewyn Davis. His performances as Kylo Ren/Ben Skywalker were one of the few consistent parts of that trilogy.

Since hanging up the lightsaber, Driver has been focused on the independent scene, appearing in Marriage Story from Noah Baumbach after collaborating with him on Frances Ha. He was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars for that performance and once again collaborated with him on White Noise last year for Netflix. His 2021 was busy as he appeared in an epic musical (Annette) and a pair of Ridley Scott epics: a medieval epic (The Last Duel) and a crime epic (House of Gucci).

Most recently, Driver appeared in 65 where he fought dinosaurs (yes, you read that right). He has two films coming on the horizon, Ferrari where he will star as Enzo Ferrari, and Megalopolis by Francis Ford Coppola. He’s also rumored to be in the upcoming Heat 2 project as Neil (Robert De Niro previously played the part).

While it’s a bit disappointing to see an actor as talented as Driver head back into the franchise game, he’ll hopefully elevate the upcoming Fantastic Four film to new heights.

Fantastic Four is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.