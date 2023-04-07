Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Fantastic Four movie from Marvel Studios, and rumors about the movie’s villains are starting to circulate. According to Senior Film Reporter insider Jeff Sneider, Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer, might be the first Marvel Studios villains that the First Family will fight in the MCU, as Yahoo reports it.

Doctor Doom is the first villain that comes to mind when thinking about the Fantastic Four, but it seems like he may not be making an appearance in the reboot. Although some rumors suggested that Wakanda Forever would debut the character, Marvel has since cleared the waters and confirmed that he wasn’t going to make an appearance the Black Panther sequel.

Matt Shakman will reportedly direct the Fantastic Four movie, the same man behind Disney+’s WandaVision. According to Sneider, Shakman plans to take the team on a big adventure in space, with many elements from the 1960s, which is fitting since the Fantastic Four came out in 1961. Marvel is also reportedly looking for more established talent behind the camera for the movie.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Galactus and the Silver Surfer have been rumored to oppose the Fantastic Four in the reboot. Another insider mentioned the same thing a few months ago, adding more fuel to the fire.

It is worth noting that Fantastic Four will not be an origin story for the team, so it’s possible that they have already encountered Galactus and the Silver Surfer before the events of the movie. This could explain why the iconic Marvel villains are the first featured in the Fantastic Four’s MCU debut.

Marvel fans are excited to see what Marvel Studios has in store for the Fantastic Four, and with Galactus and the Silver Surfer potentially making an appearance, it looks like the First Family’s MCU debut will be a cosmic adventure to remember.