Marvel Studios just released a new 30-second clip for The Marvels, with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury asking Brie Larson's Captain Marvel for help. Entitled “Fight,” the video on Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel has Nick Fury saying, “We are at war. Captain Marvel, we need you to save the world.”

The promo shows several action scenes from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe offering. Fans also get a glimpse of South Korean actor Park Seo-joon as Captain Marvel's ally, speculated to be Prince Yan of Aladna, a character from Earth-616 in the comic books, according to CBR.

The Marvels' synopsis sends Captain Marvel to a different universe, eventually teaming her with Ms. Marvel and Captain Rambeau to save the world as a three-woman team of avengers.

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The Marvels teams up Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan

The movie is a follow-up to several MCU properties such as Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion. It is the sequel to the billion-dollar hit Captain Marvel, brought the audience Brie Larson's Carol Danvers. Danvers went on to appear in the movies Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Disney's Ms. Marvel.

Brie Larson's Danvers is joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury. Other characters in the movie are Kamala Khan's mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), father Yusuf (Mohan Kapur) and older brother Aamir (Saagar Shaikh). Monica's mother Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) and FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) are also reprising their roles.

Joining the franchise is Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior-scientist turned politician who, according to director Nia DaCosta, is “hellbent on saving the Kree home planet, Hala, and exalting her people to their rightful place in the universe.” Ashton is engaged to Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki.

The Marvels, rumored to have the shortest run-time among all the MCU movies, will be released as part of the MCU's Phase 5 on November 10th.