Following the massive postgame brawl between Howard University and North Carolina Central University on Friday evening, the MEAC has announced suspensions for 36 players involved in the melee as well as one coach.

The conference has suspended 17 student-athletes from Howard University and 19 from North Carolina Central University, along with an assistant coach from NCCU, for violating the MEAC Constitution & Bylaws. The names of those suspended have not been disclosed by the conference.

The MEAC released a statement about the disciplinary action on Monday afternoon.

“The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has a zero-tolerance policy for fighting, as it directly violates the values of sportsmanship, respect, and integrity that define our Conference. We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all student-athletes, coaches, and fans. Any actions that compromise these principles will result in serious consequences. We expect all participants in MEAC athletic events to conduct themselves with dignity and uphold the high standards that reflect the spirit of the MEAC,” said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills.

North Carolina Central coach Trei Olver, known for his trademark honesty, spoke candidly about the situation on Monday's MEAC Coaches Call.

“There’s no room for that. There’s no reason to be fighting or anything like that. You have 60 minutes…go ahead and play hard for 60 minutes. Compete, shake hands, and let’s let’s go ahead and be done with it. But we have our opportunity play on national television and be able to display our brand, two great universities. And I think a great conference. And I think that we let our university down, conference down and all of HBCU. We have an opportunity to play on national television. But I’m apologetic for whatever actions our guys had with the altercation.”

The Friday night brawl between the two MEAC squads is one of the few fights that occurred within the past week in HBCU football. In Week 11 Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M players got into a postgame altercation that led to suspensions and institutional fines. There have been other incidents across HBCU football, such as the postgame brawl between Alabama State and Jackson State on Saturday.