The Southwestern Athletic Conference has handed out several suspensions and fines following the massive brawl between players from Jackson State and Alabama State following their game on Saturday evening. 16 student-athletes from Jackson State and Alabama State have been suspended for their involvement in the altercation. Both schools have also been fined $25,000 each by the SWAC conference office.

Following Jackson State's 16-10 victory over Alabama State, players met midfield and engaged in a skirmish that escalated from pushing and shoving to a full-out brawl. The cameras on ESPN+ captured the melee as well as the media members in attendance.

Expand Tweet

On Monday, the SWAC issued a statement about the penalties levied against the players who participated in the brawl as well as institutional fines for Jackson State and Alabama State. Per the SWAC, an investigation found that both teams violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have zero place in the sports of intercollegiate athletics and within the Southwestern Athletic Conference and we are extremely disappointed to have had consecutive weeks of football competition negatively impacted by these unfortunate occurrences,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in the statement. “We will continue to work with our membership to implement the necessary policies and procedures to deter this type of behavior. We will also continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league.”

This isn't an isolated incident. In Week 11 Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M players got into a postgame altercation that led to suspensions and institutional fines. There have been other incidents across HBCU football, such as Howard University and North Carolina Central's brawl that occurred after their game on Friday night.