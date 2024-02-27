Lindsay Lohan didn't like the joke about a fire crotch in the new Mean Girls movie, so it was removed from its digital release.
It all stems from a 2006 TMZ video in which Brandon Davis, who's an heir to an oil empire, made the remarks toward the actress, calling her a “fire crotch,” THR reports. Ouch!
In January, a spokesperson told PEOPLE that she didn't appreciate the reference in the film. “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” the rep said. So, lucky for her, it's outta there.
In the digital version, the line is “Hot girls, we are going back red.” It's said by Megan Thee Stallion, who initially said, “Y2K fire crotch is back.” This was said about Cady (Angourie Rice) and her talent show outfit.
About Mean Girls
In case you haven't seen the reboot, here's the film's official synopsis: From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Renee Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.
Unfortunately, if you were itching to hear the fire crotch line unless you saw it in theaters, it's not happening. Lindsay Lohan can sleep well now.