Stephen Curry had a huge night, but he still made time for a friend.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry scored and scored some more Saturday, racking up 60 points in a 141-134 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the tough defeat, Curry made time for some of his friends, one of whom happens to be pretty famous.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, were in attendance for Curry's big night in Atlanta. And after the game, Curry gave out hugs and his jersey for Shammas and Lohan's child, Luai, who also happens to be Curry and his wife Ayesha's goddaughter. Curry signed the jersey and wrote a message to Luai on it: “Your GodParents love you!”

Steph gifted Lindsay Lohan and her husband his jersey from tonight's game after dropping 60 🎁 pic.twitter.com/5BQykjm2Jm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2024

Although the night may have ended in heartwarming fashion, the Warriors' game against the Hawks did not. A Curry three-pointer with under two minutes remaining in regulation put the Warriors up by four, but the Hawks managed to tie the game. And when Curry drained a floater to put the Warriors back ahead by two with 13.8 seconds left in the fourth, Atlanta's Dejounte Murray responded with a game-tying jumper with 4.1 to go, forcing overtime.

The Hawks scored 11 unanswered to open the extra period, jumping out to a 134-123 lead. After a timeout, Curry made a layup and back-to-back triples on three consecutive possessions to pull Golden State back within five. But Atlanta proved to be just too much for the Warriors and closed the game out for a seven-point win.

In a team-high 41 minutes of action, Curry, who scored eight of the Warriors' 11 overtime points, made 10 of his 23 three-point attempts and was 22 of 38 from the field. No other Warriors player finished with more than 17 points Saturday; the rest of the starting lineup combined for 14-46 shooting from the field and 4-21 from three-point range. Klay Thompson, in particular, had one of his worst nights of the season, finishing with 10 points after going 2-13 from three.

Curry and the Warriors continue their Eastern Conference road trip Monday in Brooklyn.