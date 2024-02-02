Lindsay Lohan's former mansion is up for rent. It can be yours for only $10.5K per month. Check out the build-in barbecue grill!

Lindsay Lohan gained popularity for being a child actress that emerged as a teenage Disney star. Some of her notable works include The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded, Mean Girls and, most recently, Our Little Secret.

Lohan is a Critics Choice Awards nominee, a two-time Hollywood Film Award winner, and a three-time MTV Movie Award winner. Given Lohan's popularity, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Lindsay Lohan's $10.5K-a-month former mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

2012 was quite a rough year for Lohan. It's worth noting that around this year, the IRS seized The Parent Trap actress' bank accounts due to a huge tax debt. During the same year, Lohan also had trouble paying the required rent at a Beverly Hills mansion on an $8,000 monthly rate.

One year later, the very same mansion returned to the market. However, one must now cough up $10,450 on a monthly basis to live here.

Here are some photos of Lindsay Lohan's $10.5K-a-month former mansion in Beverly Hills.

Photos courtesy of: TMZ

According to TMZ, Lohan's former rental mansion encompasses 2,500 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Fit for a Hollywood A-list celebrity like Lohan, the home contains plenty of alluring features. These include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a sleek kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, a laundry room, and a primary bedroom with a decent walk-in closet and a sleek bath.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, the backyard contains a resort-style swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen, a spacious terrace, gardens filled with plant life, and concrete walkways.

From her childhood days to teenage years, Lohan's popularity soared as an actress. As a result, it wasn't surprising that the MTV Movie Award winner decided to recoup here for at least a year. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Lohan has a net worth of around $2 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lindsay Lohan's $10.5K a month mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.