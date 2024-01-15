Mean Girls surprised some moviegoers with its musical genre, a new survey revealed.

It was recently reported that studios are afraid to market their musicals as such. Even still, there have been some major releases including Wonka and Mean Girls.

Tina Fey's new adaptation of Mean Girls is a musical unlike the 2004 film. And while it topped the box office this past weekend, not everyone knew it was a musical.

Audiences surprised by Mean Girls?

In Variety's report of the box office, they revealed that some percentage of moviegoers were surprised by Mean Girls' musical elements. 75% of audiences knew it was a musical, according to Paramount's data. 16% of audiences left “disappointed” by the genre switch.

“I don't think there was any surprise. Audiences knew what they were getting into,” Paramount's distribution chief, Chris Aronson, said, adding that the box office numbers were “a testament to the longevity of Tina Fey's iconic property.”

Mean Girls was first a film in 2004. A subsequent Broadway musical was produced which is what the 2024 film is based on. Fey returned as the screenwriter of the film, which is based on the 2002 book, Queen Bees and Wannabes.

Angourie Rice leads the film as Cady heron. Reneé Rapp leads the Plastics as Regina George. Rapp previously played the role in the stage musical from 2019-20. Avantika and Bebe Wood round out the Plastics, while Auli'i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey also star in the film.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their respective roles from the 2004 film. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. make their directorial debuts with the film.

Mean Girls was released on January 12, 2024. It has grossed over $32 million worldwide to date upon its release after its $28 million start.