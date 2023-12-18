Jacob Elordi hosts SNL for the first time for the sketch-comedy's first 2024 show.

Jacob Elordi will continue his hot streak by hosting Saturday Night Live's first show in 2024 with Reneé Rapp as the musical guest, Variety reported.

The Australian actor gained prominence when he starred in Netflix's The Kissing Booth trilogy. The first movie was released in 2018. He played Noah Flynn, the lead female character's romantic interest. That same year, he was in the Australian comedy-drama The Swinging Safari with Guy Pearce and Kylie Minogue.

Jacob Elordi: a quick filmography

HBO's Euphoria premiered in 2019 where Elordi played one of the main stars, Nathaniel “Nate” Jacobs Nate was the school's star football player and cheerleader Maddy's (Alexa Demie) on-and-off abusive boyfriend with severe anger issues.

The Kissing Booth 2 was released on 2020. In the same year, he starred in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, playing Paul Hogan's son Charlie. The third and final sequel of The Kissing Booth premiered in 2021.

Euphoria's second season started in January 2022 where Elordi reprised his role as Nate. He also played a supporting role in the Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas-led Hulu film Deep Water.

This year, Elordi starred in two critically acclaimed and box-office hit movies: Priscilla and Saltburn. He played the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis, in Priscilla. In Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, Elordi played popular Oxford student Felix Catton opposite Barry Keoghan.

The actor has three movies in the pipeline, one of which is Oh, Canada with Uma Thurman and Richard Gere. He will also star in a miniseries adaptation of Richard Flanagan's 2014 Booker Prize winning novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Reneé Rapp starred in the Broadway musical adaptation of Mean Girls. She also stars in Max's comedy series The Sex Live of College Girls. Rapp recently released her album Snow Angel, with the hit song Tummy Hurts. Her most recent song is a duet with Megan Thee Stallion, Not My Fault.

Saturday Night Live's last show for 2023 had SNL alumni Kate McKinnon as the host — her first time — and musical guest Billie Eilish who sang the Golden Globe nominated song from Barbie What Was I Made For.

SNL will return for its 50th season on Jan. 20, 2024.