The Arizona Diamondbacks were dealt a tough blow this week as they officially placed Corbin Carroll on the injured list due to a fractured left wrist. The move comes as Arizona battles to stay in contention in the NL Wild Card race, with Carroll's absence casting a shadow over the club’s midseason momentum.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed the injury following Monday night’s 10-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Lovullo told reporters the 24-year-old outfielder sustained a chip fracture in his wrist after being hit by a pitch from Blue Jays left-hander Justin Bruihl last Wednesday. While initial X-rays came back negative, further testing on Monday revealed the break.

Fox Sports MLB shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Torey Lovullo announced that Corbin Carroll will be placed on the injured list due to a wrist fracture.”

The Carroll injury is expected to sideline him for several weeks. Recovery for wrist fractures typically takes 6–8 weeks or more, depending on severity and rehab response. No firm return timeline has been issued yet, as the team awaits additional medical opinions.

Before the injury, Carroll was having another standout season. He was batting .255 with 20 home runs, 44 RBIs, 57 runs scored, and nine triples, leading the league in that category. His presence at the top of the Diamondbacks batting order made him a key contributor both at the plate and in the field.

Article Continues Below
More Diamondbacks News
Arizona Diamondbacks first base Josh Naylor (22) hits a two run double during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Josh Naylor exits White Sox game amid injury concernsScotty White ·
Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) points after he hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field
Ketel Marte, Pavin Smith hit back-to-back bombs vs. White SoxScotty White ·
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (27) reacts after hitting a sixth inning solo home run against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Diamondbacks add All-Star catcher before White Sox seriesBrayden Haena ·
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
3 Diamondbacks who must be on trade block ahead of 2025 deadlineZachary Howell ·
Jun 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates his two run home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suárez hits impressive career milestone vs. RockiesMike Gianakos ·
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) slides into third base on his triple against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo explains Corbin Carroll injury absenceQuinn Allen ·

With Carroll out, the D-Backs will recall Jake McCarthy, who had success in 2024 but struggled earlier this year. He will join Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Randal Grichuk, and Alek Thomas in a reshuffled outfield. However, replacing Carroll’s dynamic mix of power and speed is no easy task.

This development comes at a time when the Diamondbacks already have a long list of injured players. Ace Corbin Burnes, relievers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez, and catcher Gabriel Moreno are also on the injured list. Monday’s signing of veteran catcher James McCann reflects how much Arizona has had to patch together its depth chart.

Sitting at 40-38 and in fourth place in the NL West, the Diamondbacks are in the thick of the NL Wild Card race. But without Carroll, their path becomes even more challenging. As one of the most exciting young stars in the league and a 2023 NL Rookie of the Year, Carroll’s value goes beyond the numbers. He’s also a clubhouse leader and fan favorite.

Arizona’s ability to stay competitive without him may define their postseason fate. As Lovullo and his staff search for answers, the Diamondbacks’ resilience will be tested like never before.