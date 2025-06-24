The Arizona Diamondbacks were dealt a tough blow this week as they officially placed Corbin Carroll on the injured list due to a fractured left wrist. The move comes as Arizona battles to stay in contention in the NL Wild Card race, with Carroll's absence casting a shadow over the club’s midseason momentum.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed the injury following Monday night’s 10-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Lovullo told reporters the 24-year-old outfielder sustained a chip fracture in his wrist after being hit by a pitch from Blue Jays left-hander Justin Bruihl last Wednesday. While initial X-rays came back negative, further testing on Monday revealed the break.

“Torey Lovullo announced that Corbin Carroll will be placed on the injured list due to a wrist fracture.”

The Carroll injury is expected to sideline him for several weeks. Recovery for wrist fractures typically takes 6–8 weeks or more, depending on severity and rehab response. No firm return timeline has been issued yet, as the team awaits additional medical opinions.

Before the injury, Carroll was having another standout season. He was batting .255 with 20 home runs, 44 RBIs, 57 runs scored, and nine triples, leading the league in that category. His presence at the top of the Diamondbacks batting order made him a key contributor both at the plate and in the field.

With Carroll out, the D-Backs will recall Jake McCarthy, who had success in 2024 but struggled earlier this year. He will join Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Randal Grichuk, and Alek Thomas in a reshuffled outfield. However, replacing Carroll’s dynamic mix of power and speed is no easy task.

This development comes at a time when the Diamondbacks already have a long list of injured players. Ace Corbin Burnes, relievers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez, and catcher Gabriel Moreno are also on the injured list. Monday’s signing of veteran catcher James McCann reflects how much Arizona has had to patch together its depth chart.

Sitting at 40-38 and in fourth place in the NL West, the Diamondbacks are in the thick of the NL Wild Card race. But without Carroll, their path becomes even more challenging. As one of the most exciting young stars in the league and a 2023 NL Rookie of the Year, Carroll’s value goes beyond the numbers. He’s also a clubhouse leader and fan favorite.

Arizona’s ability to stay competitive without him may define their postseason fate. As Lovullo and his staff search for answers, the Diamondbacks’ resilience will be tested like never before.