By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Look good, feel good, play good. (“Well” is the correct word to use, but that wouldn’t sound as catchy, no?) That is not exactly a new sentiment. For years, humans have been taught to dress for success. And it seems as if Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is taking that to heart after showing up to their Tuesday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies dressed in a cement gray turtleneck and a plaid suit.

In fact, Jokic showed off so much drip that he caught the attention of NBA legend Charles Barkley. After the Nuggets’ 105-91 victory over the Grizzlies, Barkley brought up Jokic’s stylish flair, even joking around and saying that the two-time MVP “has big plans after the game” last night.

But of course, Nikola Jokic is all business.

“To be honest, I started doing this this season. I think it’s one way to represent yourself,” Jokic said, before roasting his teammates for their lack of style. “I just don’t like how the guys are dressing up for the games. Wearing a suit means business, it means that I’m here to do my job.”

“I just don’t like how the guys are dressing up for the games. Wearing a suit means business, it means that I’m here to do my job.” Jokic 👀 pic.twitter.com/rFecxA9w49 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2022

Of course, try as everyone else might, no one could compare to Nikola Jokic’s dapper fashion sense. Just take a look at how nicely this ensemble fits the Nuggets star.

Jokic doesn’t only mean business off the court. The 27-year old center is putting up MVP-caliber stats yet again; through 27 games, Jokic is putting up 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.2 assists on an absurd 61.7 percent shooting from the field.

In the process, the Nuggets have taken sole possession of first place in the cutthroat Western Conference standings. And with the Joker locked in and Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. yet to be at their best, the Nuggets may be there to stay.