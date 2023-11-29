There are a number of great pass catchers in the NFL, but what teams have the best receiving corps in the league in 2023?

The wide receiver position in the NFL right now is arguably the deepest it has ever been before. The tight end position isn't as deep, but there is some elite talent at the top of that position as well. Together, receivers and tight ends make up NFL team's receiving corps. With the passing game being such a focus in the modern NFL, we decided to rank the receiving corps on all 32 NFL teams. This ranking takes into account both production this season as well as player's/team's track records over the last couple of years.

32. Tennessee Titans

WR depth: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

TE depth: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco

Despite bringing in DeAndre Hopkins, the Tennessee Titans' passing game has still been underwhelming. Part of that can be blamed on the poor play of Ryan Tannehill, and the team has been better with Will Levis, but the pass-catching group as a whole has been underwhelming. Hopkins is still good, but he isn't the elite megastar he once was, and Treylon Burks has disappointed as a top-20 draft pick. There are not really any players of note besides those two, and therefore, the Titans have the worst receiving corps in the NFL.

31. New York Giants

WR depth: Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard

TE depth: Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger

A lot of casual football fans might be unable to name a single wide receiver on the New York Giants. That is bad, considering the team is maybe the biggest market team in the league. Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and Sterling Shepard are all actually solid players, but each of them is better served as a third or fourth option and not a primary target. New York's lack of a top option is one of their biggest weaknesses.

Of the receivers, Hyatt shows the most promise. Hyatt was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he had his breakout game last week. His five receptions and 109 yards against the New England Patriots were career highs and potentially a sign of things to come. The Giants also have Darren Waller. The tight end is one of the most talented at his position when healthy, but he hasn't been able to stay on the field in years.

30. New England Patriots

WR depth: Kendrick Borne, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Jalen Reagor

TE depth: Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

The New England Patriots have some decent depth pieces, but none of their receivers stand out as true playmakers. The reason the Patriots don't rank last for receiving corps is because Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki form a formidable tight end room, and the Patriots run a lot of 12 personnel.

29. Carolina Panthers

WR depth: Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, D.J. Chark Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr.

TE depth: Hayden Hurst, Tommy Tremble

Bryce Young has struggled mightily this season, and that is largely in part due to the lack of weapons that the Carolina Panthers have surrounded him with. D.J. Chark has been an underwhelming offseason acquisition, and none of Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr., or Laviska Shenault Jr. have lived up to the expectations of where they were drafted. Adam Thielen is single-handedly preventing the Panthers from ranking last on the list of best receiver corps. The veteran has had a resurgence of a season in Carolina.

28. Chicago Bears

WR depth: D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown

TE depth: Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis

Chase Claypool being a bust in Chicago hurt the outlook of the Bears' receiving corps, but it isn't the worst in the league. D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney are solid, but the team is clearly lacking another playmaker at the receiver position. When it comes to tight ends, Cole Kmet has great chemistry with Justin Fields. Robert Tonyan is a former starter, and Marcedes Lewis has been in the league for what feels like forever.

27. Cleveland Browns

WR depth: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Marquise Godwin

TE depth: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

The Cleveland Browns have been reliant on the running game for years, and that is because they are lacking in the receiver room. Amari Cooper is one of the best route runners in football, but there isn't much there besides him. Luckily, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant are a solid tight end pairing.

26. Indianapolis Colts

WR depth: Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie

TE depth: Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox

Michael Pittman is having his best season to date, but Josh Down, Alec Pierce, and the rest of the receiving corps leave a little to be desired.

25. Atlanta Falcons

WR depth: Drake London, Mack Hollins, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller

TE depth: Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith

Drake London and Kyle Pitts were supposed to transform the Atlanta Falcons offense, but neither has been used to the fullest of their potential. Still, the young duo has flashed and still have a bright future. Mack Hollins and Jonnu Smith are solid veteran pieces.

24. Green Bay Packers

WR depth: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed

TE depth: Luke Musgrave

Christian Watson came onto the scene strong as a rookie with seven touchdowns. He hasn't emulated that same success this year during his sophomore slump. Still, Watson has the makings of an elite red zone threat for years to come. Romeo Doubs is a solid player, and Jayden Reed has been used in a gadget role as of recent.

23. New York Jets

WR depth: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb

TE depth: Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert

Expectations were sky-high for the New York Jets passing game coming into the season. Obviously, Aaron Rodgers' injury is what crushed the Jets' hopes and dreams when it comes to the passing game, but the team's receivers have been disappointing nonetheless. The receiving corps was crafted to perfectly fit Rodgers' play style. He had experience playing with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and those two haven't found success without their former Packers teammate. Garrett Wilson has still thrived, but nothing else has gone according to plan. Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis were even supposed to be big parts of this offense. The former was already traded back to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the latter decided to retire. A team that was supposed to have great depth at the position is severely lacking of it now.

22. New Orleans Saints

WR depth: Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed

TE depth: Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau, Jimmy Graham

Few teams, if any, have as much depth as the Saints at the tight end position. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau are solid players, and Taysom Hill is uber-versatile and the ultimate weapon. Even Jimmy Graham is on the team, and he was a star with New Orleans in his prime. The same things can't be said about the receiver depth, though. Chris Olave is a budding star, but Michael Thomas hasn't been able to stay on the field for years. Rashid Shaheed has had some big moments this season, but he has been inconsistent.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

WR depth: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin

TE depth: Pat Freirmuth, Darnell Washington

The Steelers' offense has been extremely ineffective this year, but they do have two big-name receivers on the team. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are both talented young players. To succeed at the receiver position on the Steelers, you have to do more than just catch passes. Pickens is a great example of that. He is a great run blocker, and he is always willing to put his body on the line for the betterment of his team. The Steelers also have Pat Freirmuth, who is an above-average tight end.

20. Kansas City Chiefs

WR depth: Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman

TE depth: Travis Kelce, Noah Grey, Blake Bell

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce formed arguably the best receiver/tight end combination in NFL history. Hill is long gone, though, and the Chiefs have been unable to replace him. Kansas City receivers have struggled all year, and it recently cost them a game against the Philadelphia Eagles when Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a potential game-winning catch.

The Chiefs still have Travis Kelce, though. Kelce is the best tight end in the league, and that is enhanced by having the best quarterback in the league throwing him the ball. Year in and year out, Kelce puts up receiver numbers from the tight end position.

19. Baltimore Ravens

WR depth: Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay

TE depth: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely

The Baltimore Ravens are another run-first team, and that hurts their outlook when it comes to catching footballs. There is a lot to like here, though. Zay Flowers has been one of the best rookies, and it appears he could be Lamar Jackson's number-one wide receiver for years to come. The team also has Mark Andrews, a tight end most would consider to be the second or third-best player at his position. Unfortunately, Andrews suffered a potential season-ending injury. However, there remains optimism that the tight end will be able to return for the end of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s name recognition is better than the actual player at this point in his career. The receiver started his career with the Giants on the trajectory to legend status, but injuries took that away from him. Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and Devin Duvernay all have talent, but the Ravens' system and style of play prevents them from thriving too much.

18. Arizona Cardinals

WR depth: Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Michael Wilson

TE depth: Trey McBride, Zach Ertz

The Cardinals ranking on this list is saved by their tight end position, as their receiver group is unimpressive since DeAndre Hopkins left the team. Zach Ertz has been a solid tight end for years, and Trey McBride is emerging as one of the best youngsters in the league at the position. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is the only above-average receiver on the team. Rondale Moore is a solid player, but he has had a disappointing season.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR depth: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Trey Palmer

TE depth: Cade Otton, Ko Kieft

With Tom Brady under center, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers always had one of the best receiving corps in the league. Having the greatest to ever play throwing passes certainly helped the receiving production, but the team also just isn't as deep as they used to be. Chris Godwin is still a good player, but this has been arguably his worst season since his second year in the league. The team still has Mike Evans, and even in year 10 he is still producing at an extremely high level.

Evans has long been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL, and that has remained true this season. Evans holds the record for consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards, and he is on pace to do it again this year. His best trait is his talent in the red zone. Evans' nine touchdown catches are the second most in the NFL. Outside of their elite duo, there isn't much to write home about.

16. Dallas Cowboys

WR depth: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert

TE depth: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker

CeeDee Lamb claimed to be the best receiver in football, and over the last five weeks, he has made a case for himself. It is still a stretch to label him as the top guy at the position, but he is certainly up there. Unfortunately, the Cowboys don't have near the depth that they used to. Amari Cooper and Cedric Wilson have left the team in recent years, and Michael Gallup hasn't been as productive as he was earlier in his career. Even Brandin Cooks – who was a steady force for years regardless of where he was playing – has been a somewhat disappointing acquisition this year.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

WR depth: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams*, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton

TE depth: Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers would maybe be in the top 10 in the NFL for the greatest receiving corps in the NFL if it were not for Mike Williams' injury. With Williams, the team has a complete unit on paper. Williams is a big-bodied possession receiver, Quentin Johnston was a first-round pick in the draft, and Keenan Allen is among the best route runners in football. Things haven't worked out like the Chargers had planned, though, and that extends to more than just their receiving corps. Williams' injury bumps them down this list (for now), and Johnston has been one of the biggest rookie disappointments in his absence.

There are plenty of positives, though. Keenan Allen leads the NFL with 97 receptions. Allen is having his best year ever in his 11th season, and he will break a number of his records with plenty of time to spare. Justin Herbert has been heavily reliant on the veteran with Williams out, but Joshua Palmer is a serviceable option, too. However, Palmer has spent time on the injured reserve this year as well. Perhaps Johnston will step up over the last couple months of the season, as there is definitely an opportunity for him to do so.

14. Denver Broncos

WR depth: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims Jr., Tim Patrick,

TE depth: Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz

There were extremely high expectations for the Broncos as a whole last season, and they were major disappointments. This stands true for their group of pass catchers as well. The Broncos again got off to a slow start this year, but their comeback over their last five straight wins has been the stuff of legend. Courtland Sutton was a top-10 receiver by his sophomore year and seemed destined for superstardom. Instead, he tore his ACL in 2020. The receiver didn't look like himself in either of the next two seasons, and many people were saying he was washed up. He has proved the doubters wrong and become one of the best receivers this year, though. Sutton's eight touchdown catches are the third most in the NFL. Prior to his last game, he had caught a touchdown in five straight games and seven out of eight games. Sutton is one of the best jump-ball receivers in the NFL, and he isn't alone on Denver's offense.

Jerry Jeudy has never had as much statistical production as his talent would suggest he can have, but he is still unquestionably one of the best route runners in football. Marvin Mims Jr. has also come onto the scene as a shifty receiver who can make things happen with the ball in his hands. For the Broncos, it is just a matter of getting the rookie the ball. Tim Patrick would have been a perfect number-three option for the team, but he suffered a season-ending injury for the second straight year.

13. Houston Texans

WR depth: Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, Noah Brown, John Metchie III

TE depth: Dalton Schultz

Prior to the start of the season, many experts would have said the Houston Texans had the worst receiving core in the NFL. The times have most definitely changed, though, and Houston now has a young and talented group of pass catchers that will likely terrorize the league for years to come. Through 11 games, Nico Collins and Tank Dell – two relatively unknown players before the season – have already combined for 1,509 receiving yards.

Collins is in his third season, and Dell is a rookie. John Metchie is in his second year, but he sat out all of his rookie season. That trio should thrive alongside C.J. Stroud for a long time. Robert Woods is the veteran presence that brings the group of youngsters together.

12. Washington Commanders

WR depth: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown, Byron Pringle, Jamison Crowder

TE depth: Logan Thomas

Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders' passing offense has been a pleasant surprise this season, and that is largely due to the play of the team's receivers. Terry McLaurin is the superstar, but the Commanders have a deep unit. Curtis Samuel has regained the form he had in Carolina, and Jahan Dotson is always a threat to punch it into the end zone. It has led to Washington having the most passing yards (3,329) in the NFL.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

WR depth: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Carter

TE depth: Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams, it set up what looked like to be one of the best-receiving corps in the NFL. Darren Waller has since left town, and Hunter Renfrow has regressed since his first couple of seasons in the league. Still, this is a talented group that features one of the best pass-catchers of this century (Adams). Jakobi Meyers has played great in his first season in Las Vegas.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

WR depth: Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Jamal Agnew

TE depth: Evan Engram, Luke Farrell

During training camp, it looked like Calvin Ridley was going to dominate the league in his return from suspension. He impressed all preseason, and while he has been good in the regular season, he hasn't been as unstoppable as some thought he'd be. Regardless, Ridley is paired with Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, which makes a more than formidable group.

9. Seattle Seahawks

WR depth: D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dee Eskridge

TE depth: Noah Fant, Will Dissley

D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett complement each other skill sets so well. Metcalf is one of the strongest and most physical players at the position, while Lockett is a premier deep threat with big play ability. The unit is good, but it has the potential to get even better. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a first-round pick and is still coming into his own.

8. Detroit Lions

WR depth: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Willians, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones

TE depth: Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions' offense has been one of the best in football for back-to-back seasons now. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the headliner of it. After two seasons of producing at the level that he has, he is unquestionably one of the best receivers in the league. St. Brown is a jack-of-all-trades, and there are plenty of other talented players on the Lions offense. Sam LaPorta is one of the best rookies in the NFL and has replaced T.J. Hockenson admirably. Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond are good depth pieces, and there is still hope that Jameson Williams lives up to his draft stock. The team has been integrating the second-year player more and more into the offense each week, and at the bare minimum, he his a great deep threat.

7. Buffalo Bills

WR depth: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir

TE depth: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knix

The Buffalo Bills have the most touchdown catches (24) and fourth most receiving yards (3,214), and it makes sense. All of their pass catchers are a threat to take the ball into the end zone every time they touch the ball. Stefon Diggs is one of the best overall receivers in the league, and Gabe Davis is one of the best deep ball receivers in football. Dawson Knox is still a starting-caliber tight end, but Dalton Kincaid has supplanted him as the team's top option at that position. Kincaid looks like the future of the league for tight ends. No team can challenges defenses vertically as well as the Bills can.

6. Los Angeles Rams

WR depth: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Ben Skowronek

TE depth: Tyler Higbee

Cooper Kupp won the triple crown and delivered one of the best seasons by a receiver ever only two years ago. Now, he has Puka Nacua on the other side of him. While Kupp has struggled with injuries, Nacua has emerged as an elite receiver for Matthew Stafford to throw to. The rookie broke a number of records in his first month of action.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

WR depth: Jamar Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin

TE depth: Irv Smith

Prior to this season, this ranking likely would have had the Cincinnati Bengals at the top of it. However, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have both underperformed in comparison to their usual output. They still form the best trio of wide receivers in the league, though. Jamar Chase is, of course, the other piece of that puzzle, and he is undoubtedly one of the best receivers in football. Higgins and Boyd's down years have allowed for another threat to emerge. Trenton Irwin has been a reliable option all season.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

WR depth: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Julio Jones

TE depth: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Albert Okwuegbunam

A.J. Brown is the best yards-after-catch receiver in the league, and DeVonta Smith is an unorthodox but effective player. That duo alone is one of the best in football, but the team also has Dallas Goedert at the tight end position. The rest of the Eagles' receiving corps all play a specific role that is vital to the team's success. Quez Watkins is one of the fastest players in the league, and Julio Jones was brought in as a leader and jump ball target, although neither have put up impressive numbers this year. Regardless, their top three options warrant a spot of being put in the top five of this list.

WR depth: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn, Brandon Powell

TE depth: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver

Between Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, and then Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings have had elite receiver duos for a while now. That comes in the form of Jefferson and Jordan Addison now. Jefferson has missed time with injury this year, but he is still a top-three receiver in the league. And Addison has been the best first round rookie receiver this season despite a number of players at his position being drafted ahead of him.

K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell are two of the best backups in the league. On top of that, the team has T.J. Hockenson, the rare tight end who is elite both as a blocker and pass catcher. Because of that, the Vikings had one of the best offenses in football before Kirk Cousins went down with a torn achilles.

WR depth: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings

TE depth: George Kittle

There are weapons upon weapons in San Francisco, and that is most definitely true for the 49ers receiving corps. Deebo Samuel is the ultimate weapon. He is not only a great receiver, but the team even gives him plenty of opportunities as a ball carrier. Many may not realize it, but Brandon Aiyuk is arguably even better than Samuel. The Niners also have George Kittle, one of the best tight ends in the league. Not many football players are as physically gifted as Kittle is. The team doesn't have a great third receiver, and that is the one thing preventing them from ranking first on this list.

WR depth: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Cedric Wilson, Chase Claypool, Erik Ezukanma

TE depth: Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft

Tyreek Hill is not only the fastest player in football but he is the best receiver in the world as well. Don't get it confused, though. Hill is much more than just a speed demon. Hill is a great route runner, never drops passes, and is an expert at finding the open spots in a zone. He is paired with Jaylen Waddle to form the best duo of receivers in the NFL. Waddle is similarly fast, and the two open up the field for the Dolphins. Braxton Berrios and Cedric Wilson are both good slot receivers, too. Chase Claypool and Erik Ezukanma offer the team even more potential for the future as well.