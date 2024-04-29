No team or executive shines brighter at the NFL Draft than Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles. Roseman is never bashful to make deals on draft day and the 2024 draft was no exception. The Eagles made *eight* trades over the weekend. Those trades netted Philadelphia a bunch of quality players like Cooper DeJean, Jalyx Hunt, and Will Shipley, among others. On top of that, the Eagles got extra draft resources for 2025 as well. But their best move may have been simply standing pat and drafting Quinyon Mitchell in the first round.
Drafting Quinyon Mitchell
It's clear entering this offseason that the Eagles had to address their secondary. Darius Slay and James Bradberry were solid in the back end in 2022 when Philadelphia made their run to the Super Bowl, but both regressed in a big way in 2023. Their play falling off was a big reason why the Eagles finished last season 28th in EPA allowed per dropback. Those two literally cost Philadelphia wins a year ago.
Roseman said never again. After a massive run on offensive players in the first half of the first round, quality defensive stars slid, most notably Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell fell right into the Eagles' lap at 22. He was regarded by many as the best corner available in this year's draft, and the Eagles agreed. Advanced numbers by PFF seem to follow that sentiment as well.
Mitchell may have starred at Toledo, a Group of Six team in the MAC, but he didn't just beat up on lesser competition. He was invited to the Senior Bowl, where he clamped most of the receivers that were there as well. One of those victims was Florida's Ricky Pearsall, who the San Francisco 49ers drafted in the first round with the 31st overall pick. He also did a good job against former Michigan wideout Roman Wilson.
For the “who did he play against” crowd, here’s Quinyon Mitchell vs. Roman Wilson at the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/HxuANZRjhs
It was hardly a guarantee that Mitchell would've been available for the Eagles. Not only did they get the former Toledo Rocket and fill a massive need, but they didn't have to move up to land him either. It was a perfect draft pick by Roseman and crew.
Trading up to draft Cooper DeJean
The Eagles didn't stop there when addressing their cornerback room. If draft analysts didn't have Mitchell as their number-one corner, Iowa's Cooper DeJean was a popular candidate for that designation as well. The Eagles got both of them. They did have to trade up for DeJean in the second round, however. But, they got their money's worth for the price they had to pay.
DeJean lined up just about everywhere in the secondary for Iowa. He can play both inside and outside and shut down whatever receiver he goes up against.
Not only is DeJean an outstanding corner, but he is a dangerous with the ball in his hands. He had three pick-sixes in 2022 and took a punt return to the house last year.
Cooper DeJean has now scored four (3 INT, 1 punt return) TDs for Iowa since the start of 2022.
Behind only Kaleb Johnson (7), DeJean’s 4 total TDs is tied for second most scored by a single Hawkeye in that span.
DeJean does not play offense. pic.twitter.com/sczG5GtTBL
The Eagles can get out of both Slay and Bradberry's contracts in 2025. The issue before this weekend was that they didn't have the players to transition from those two. Now they do with Mitchell, DeJean, and Kelee Ringo, who they drafted in the fourth round last year. Roseman nailed these two draft picks to a tee.
Accumulating extra 2025 draft picks
It wouldn't be a true Eagles draft without gaining future picks. Philadelphia always likes to make these types of deals at the draft. The best example came in 2022 when the Eagles gained a 2023 first, a 2024 second, and a 2022 fourth from New Orleans for moving back from 18 to 19 and giving them the 16th overall pick. That 2023 first became Jalen Carter and the Eagles used that 2024 second to move up for DeJean.
Roseman was back at it this year. Philadelphia traded the 120th pick in the fourth round to the Miami Dolphins for a 2025 third-round pick. The Eagles also got a 2025 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Lions and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Houston Texans. He was able to amass all these extra future selections while still making six picks on Day 3 of the draft.
Roseman hit every facet of the 2024 NFL Draft. He addressed the biggest weakness of the Eagles' roster early, helped build depth later on, and added draft picks for next year. There's a reason why he's one of the best GMs in the league. He did a great job with all the moves he made this weekend.