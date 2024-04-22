The 2024 Class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will induct musical superstars Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest announced the new class members on Sunday during American Idol. The musicians will officially be inducted on Oct. 19, during the 39th annual induction ceremony at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be livestreamed on Disney+.
Cher, Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & the Gang and Osbourne will be receiving the honor after their names were written on the ballot for the first time. Osbourne was first inducted in 2006 with the rest of the members of Black Sabbath.
The event's Musical Excellence Award will be given to Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield and MC5. The Musical Influence Award will be given to Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton. Suzanne de Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
The Musical Excellence Award is given to musicians who have made a dramatic impact on music through their originality and influence creating music.
The Musical Influence Award is given to musicians who have directly influenced rock and roll and have made music that impacted youth culture.
The Ahmet Ertegun Award is given to non-performers whose influence impacted the creative development and growth of the genre.
In 2023 Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners were inducted into the Rock Hall.
There were fifteen musical acts nominated for this year's Hall of Fame. Those who weren't able to make the cut were Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, Sade, Jane's Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis and the late Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor.
This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be aired as a special event on ABC at a later date. The event will be available to stream the day after the live ceremony on Hulu.
Meet the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Famers
Blige is often called the Queen of Soul and the Queen of R&B. She has won nine Grammy Awards. The iconic Academy Award-winning Cher won her first and currently only Grammy Award in 2000 for best dance recording for Believe.
Dave Matthews Band is composed of Carter Beauford, Jeff Coffin, Stefan Lessard, Dave Matthews, Leroi Moore, Tim Reynolds, Rashawn Ross and Boyd Tinsley. They won their first and currently only Grammy in 1997 for their song So Much To Say.
Foreigner is composed of Dennis Elliott, Ed Gagliardi, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Mick Jones, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills. The British-American band has received three Grammy nominations.
Peter Frampton won his first and currently only Grammy in 2006 for best pop instrumental album for Fingerprints.
Kool & the Gang is composed of Robert “Kool” Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown, Robert “Spike” Mickens, Claydes
“Charles” Smith, James “J.T.” Taylor, Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas and Ricky Westfield. The band won their first and currently only Grammy in 1979 for album of the year for the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever.
Osbourne has won five Grammys as a solo artist. With Black Sabbath, he and the band have two Grammys.
A Tribe Called Quest is composed of Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Phife Dawg, Q-Tip and Jarobi White. The group has received four Grammy nominations. They are often thought of as having pioneered alternative hip hop as well as merging jazz with hip hop.