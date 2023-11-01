Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee ceremony alongside an idol of hers.

Olivia Rodrigo will be a performer for the upcoming Rock & Roll, which was just announced.

The Rock Hall broke the news of the popular performer's appearance early Wednesday morning on social media, according to Variety.

The announcement also added that she would be joined by “one of her heroes.”

Olivia Rodrigo performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

As for Rodrigo and the Hall of Fame, she performed at the induction ceremony last year. Alanis Morisette was set to perform as Olivia's partner; however, she dropped out, citing “an overarching anti-woman sentiment” in the industry. Apparently, there was an interaction she had with the telecast team that worked on production.

Rodrigo's co-performer is under wraps by the Rock Hall, but the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Sykes, was quoted in the New York Times that she would be performing with “Sheryl Crow this year. It's this mutual admiration that connects the past with the present.”

Crow, who was voted into the hall's class of 2023, is set to be inducted alongside Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Missy Elliot, the Spinners, George Michael, and Rage Against the Machine.

Other performers that are planning to attend and perform include Elton John, Stevie Nicks, St. Vincent, Brandi Carlile, Common, Ice-T, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah, Sia, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., and New Edition.

The Musical Influence Awards this year will go to hip-hop artist DJ Kool Herc and the late Link Wray.

To catch Olivio Rodrigo and company, the event will stream live on Disney+ at 8 PM ET/PT. There will then be a delayed and condensed version put together for traditional broadcast that's set to air on ABC on Jan. 1.