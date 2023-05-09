The epic return of Jason Statham in the megalodon thriller is here! On May 9th, the trailer for Meg 2: The Trench dropped, and it dropped with a boom. The film, which comes to theaters August 4th, 2023, had Twitter rolling about how utterly absurd it was.

Meg 2: The Trench picks up where the first movie left off. Jason Statham, thinking the megalodon adventure is over, is pulled back into an exciting adventure. He and actor Wu Jing lead a research team on a journey into the unexplored depths of the ocean. Their mission takes a dangerous turn when a sinister mining operation sabotages their expedition, throwing them into a perilous fight for their lives.

The trailer opens with a Tyrannosaurus rex, confusingly. This is a film about sharks, but have no fear, after the t-rex reigns terror over the local wildlife, the meg jumps out of the water from the beach shore and eats the dinosaur in one bite. How a giant shark was able to prowl at the three foot deep beach shore is a mystery, almost as mysterious as its ability to return to the water after beaching itself.

From there, the trailer shows Jonas, casually doing pull ups, and his new adventure to the unexplored ocean bottom. But instead of individual submarines, they now have water suits to walk on the ocean bottom! Once Twitter caught wind of the film, they immediately responded.

Someone bashed the dinosaurs design at the beginning of the trailer:

I see Meg 2 attended the 65 School of Making “Prehistoric Animals” That Don’t Look Like Anything That Actually Existed Seriously though, what the heck are these things? Why can’t paleomedia feature actual prehistoric animals instead of the film equivalent of Deviantart OCs? pic.twitter.com/VQB4p3qN1W — Paleo Nerd (@PaleoNerd1905) May 8, 2023

Someone laughed at the lack of creativity:

So, basically the same plot as the first one… pic.twitter.com/AvWuAZSc3H — 🇺🇲Captain Insano🏴‍☠️ (@Erik_The_Meh) May 9, 2023

Obviously there were memes:

See the giant shark film, MEG 2: The Trench, in theaters on August 4th.