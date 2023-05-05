Actress Meg Ryan recently made a rare public appearance to support her friend and fellow actor Michael J. Fox at a special screening for the documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The event was held at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan, New York City, per PEOPLE.

Ryan, who is 61 years old, was photographed posing on a couch alongside Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan. This marks the first time the actress has been seen in public in six months, since she was last photographed in New York City ahead of her birthday.

In recent years, Ryan has largely stayed away from the movie industry since 2015. However, fans of the actress and filmmaker will be pleased to hear that she is expected to return to the big screen in the near future. Meg Ryan has written, directed, and will star in an upcoming romantic comedy titled What Happens Later.

Ryan’s appearance at the screening for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is a clear indication of the close bond she shares with Fox and his family. The documentary chronicles Fox’s journey with Parkinson’s disease and his ongoing advocacy work in the field of medical research. Fox has been a prominent advocate for Parkinson’s disease research since he was diagnosed with the condition in 1991, and his work has helped to raise awareness and funding for the cause.

Ryan’s support for Fox and his advocacy work is admirable, and her public appearance is sure to generate buzz among fans and movie industry insiders alike. Her upcoming project, What Happens Later, is also highly anticipated, and many are eager to see what the talented actress and filmmaker has in store for audiences.