Francis Ford Coppola's much-anticipated film “Megalopolis” might not make it to the Cannes Film Festival in time. Despite previous talks about premiering the film at Cannes, there are doubts about whether it will be ready.
Although Megalopolis was reportedly shown to Cannes boss Thierry Fremaux earlier this year, Coppola is still working on it in post-production. This delay hints that there might be more to the story than what's on the surface.
Megalopolis finished filming on March 30, 2023. This makes the film already in its post-production for almost a year. While there were extensive visual effects involved, questions arise about whether it will wrap up in May. The month when Cannes takes place.
There's speculation that the film might aim for a grand release in fall 2024, possibly in IMAX format. Premiering Megalopolis at Cannes poses a significant risk for Coppola. He reportedly invested $120 million of his own money into the project. The fear is that negative reviews at Cannes could harm its reception ahead of a delayed release.
However, if Coppola believes in the final product, perhaps the risk is worth taking. With stars like Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and Giancarlo Esposito, “Megalopolis” is a highly anticipated sci-fi epic.
What is Megalopolis about?
According to Collider, Megalopolis is in modern-day America and revolves around the aftermath of a devastating disaster that strikes New York City. In the chaos that follows, an architect emerges with a bold vision to rebuild the city as a utopia. However, he faces resistance from a corrupt mayor who prefers maintaining the status quo.
The film draws inspiration from historical events, particularly the second Catiline Conspiracy in ancient Rome, where political intrigue and power struggles played out.
As for the casts, Coppola had Adam Driver in his mind. He will take on the role alongside Academy Award winners Forest Whitaker and Laurence Fishburne. Other notable cast members include Nathalie Emmanuel from Game of Thrones, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Shia LaBeouf, and Dustin Hoffman.
Production for Francis Ford Coppola-directed film began in early November 2022 at Trilith Studios in Georgia. While there have been rumors of production troubles, including budget concerns and staffing changes, Coppola has dismissed them. He clarified that he's on schedule and on budget.
Interestingly, Coppola wears multiple hats for Megalopolis film. He serves as both the director and screenwriter. This project has been his passion since the 1980s, and he's determined to bring his vision to life despite the challenges. With a budget estimated between $100 to $120 million, Coppola is self-financing the film.
As of now, Megalopolis does not have a release date. Coppola has hinted at a possible premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. But nothing has been confirmed yet. Plus, with the recent update today, it's uncertain when fans will see the film on screen. However, with such a grand-scale project, Coppola is taking his time to ensure everything is perfect before its debut.