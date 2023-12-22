Adam Driver teased that Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis is 'wild.'

Very little is known about Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, the film doesn't even have a distributor. One of the film's stars, Adam Driver, recently teased the upcoming film, calling it “epic.”

“The best shooting experience”

During an interview with Collider, Driver reflected on the experience of shooting Megalopolis. First, he praised Coppola for self-financing the film, resulting in an excellent production experience.

“Because he financed it himself, it made the shooting process one of the best experiences, if not the best shooting experience, I've ever had,” Driver revealed. “There was no excess conversation, there were no people robbing from Peter to pay Paul.

“It felt like he was in control of the movie that he wanted to make and that was it,” Driver continued, “It felt like, ‘Oh, this is how movies should be.' And he is the most generous, philosophical person that I know. I loved that process and making it with him. I love talking to him.”

Later on, he teased the film itself, which he said to have seen some footage of.”It's so imaginative and big and epic, and it's bold. It takes a risk, and I couldn't be more excited by it,” Driver teased.

Megalopolis is Francis Ford Coppola's first film since 2011's Twixt. He's an Oscar-winning director known for films like The Godfather trilogy, The Conversation, and Apocalypse Now. His upcoming film has an A-list ensemble including Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, and Laurence Fishburne. Coppola produced, wrote, and directed the film.

Adam Driver is an Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in BlacKKKlansman, Marriage Story, and House of Gucci. He is also known for his role as Kylo Ren in the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy. His latest film credit is Ferrari, Michael Mann's latest film, and he stars as Enzo Ferrari.