Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis may get a huge IMAX release.
Deadline's report about the 2024 Cannes Film Festival touches on Coppola's forthcoming film. They reveal that while a Cannes Film Festival premiere isn't confirmed, it's “in play.” However, they add that the film will get a “big fall IMAX release,” meaning a Venice Film Festival or North American festival debut could be more likely.
Francis Ford Coppola is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. He's known for directing The Godfather trilogy. Some of his other notable acclaimed works include The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders, and Bram Stoker's Dracula.
He hasn't directed a feature film since 2011's Twixt. Coppola self-financed, wrote, and directed Megalopolis. Before that film, it had been two years since his last film.
Amazingly, he isn't the only acclaimed filmmaker in the family. His daughter, Sofia Coppola, is an acclaimed filmmaker. She did act in her father's Godfather films. But her most acclaimed work came as a director. Sofia Coppola has directed the likes of The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, On the Rocks, and Priscilla.
Megalopolis
Megalopolis is the latest film from Coppola. It follows a woman, Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), who is divided between her father, Frank (Forest Whitaker), and her lover, Caesar (Adam Driver). They each have different views on New York City and how it should be rebuilt.
Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Sia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Chloe Fineman, Jason Schwartzman, and Talia Shire are featured in the ensemble. Dustin Hoffman and Giancarlo Esposito are also in the film.