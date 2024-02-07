Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis finally has a poster.

The first look at Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis has finally been unveiled.

The first logo

On February 6, Coppola unveiled the Megalopolis logo on social media. It's a gloomy image of a city street — presumably New York City — with a statue in the middle of the shot.

Adam Driver leads the ensemble of Megalopolis. Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, and Chloe Fineman also star in the film. The ensemble also features actors like Dustin Hoffman, Shia LaBeouf, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Schwartzman, and Talia Shire (amongst others).

Megalopolis has been a unique venture for Coppola. He self-financed the film through American Zoetrope, the studio he built with George Lucas.

With this first logo tease, perhaps more looks at Megalopolis will soon be unveiled. A trailer and images of the cast would be great.

Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most renowned filmmakers of all time. He directed the Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, and The Outsiders. Megalopolis will be his first directorial effort in years. He last directed Twixt in 2011.

His films have garnered over 50 nominations with several wins. Coppola also founded a winery.

Directing must run in the family. Francis' daughter, Sofia Coppola, has become a renowned filmmaker in her own right. She did act in his film, The Godfather Part III, before shifting to a role behind the camera. Some of her films include Lost in Translation, The Virgin Suicides, and, most recently, Priscilla.