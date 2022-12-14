By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Ten games are included in the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection, releasing next year for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam!

Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection Release Date: April 14, 2023

Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam on April 14, 2023. The physical copy will net you $59.99, which includes all 10 games in 2 separate volumes.

The June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection.

The Battle Network is back! Relive heart-pounding NetBattles across all 10 titles when Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection comes to #NintendoSwitch on April 14, 2023! pic.twitter.com/F5R9nvjyHN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2022

Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection Gameplay

The series description as found on the official site is as follows:

2001 saw the birth of a brand-new Mega Man series with the release of the first Mega Man Battle Network game.

Set in a near-future world where advanced network technology has become the norm, the game captured the hearts of young children as they embarked on an adventure alongside the relatable protagonist. Complete with engaging game systems that combined elements of card battle and action games, the unique Data Action RPG went on to spawn a hit series.

Accompanying comics and cartoons went even further to cement the legacy of the series.

It will feature the return of the PET (Personal Terminal) screen, which is a handy device that offers a range of useful features, such as the NetNavi. This simulated avatar can be called upon to perform a variety of tasks over the network. There’s MegaMan who appears in a 3D form to help you navigate the title selection and gallery screens in the game. He also has a range of different voiced reactions that add to the game’s immersive experience.

The Art Gallery is packed full of official illustrations, rare rough designs, and concept art. In addition to this, “Mystery Data” is included, which features artwork used for events and merchandise. Altogether, there are over 1000 pieces of art for players to enjoy.

With the Music Player, players can listen to a total of 188 songs taken from the Mega Man Battle Network games. The music can be set to repeat or used as the background music for the gallery.

Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection brings ten Battle Network adventures to modern platforms! Using a unique battle system that fuses action and card-game like mechanics, join Lan and MegaMan.EXE as they work together to stop evil forces that threaten Net Society! Unleash powerful Battle Chips in combat and forge new bonds to take on unique new traits, then unleash your power in combat to delete viruses.

