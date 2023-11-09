Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance at Texas Southern to award students with money from the Flamin' Hot scholarship fund.

Megan Thee Stallion made a heartfelt return to her alma mater, Texas Southern University, to surprise the students recipients of the Flamin' Hot scholarship fund. This special event, following the successful launch of Flamin' Hot University in September, aimed to celebrate the achievements of students who have been granted scholarships from the fund.

A selected group of 20 graduating seniors were awarded a portion of the $175,000 scholarship fund, providing much-needed relief from student debt. Megan Thee Stallion, in collaboration with Frito Lay brand “Flamin' Hot,” established this scholarship to support students at her alma mater. As “Thee Hot Girl Dean of Admissions”, Megan has played a pivotal role in the Flamin' Hot University campaign, which aims to empower and uplift students.

Texas Southern Assistant Vice President of Alumni Relations & Special Events Connie Cochran spoke about the scholarship fund in a quote obtained by Houston Public Media.

“We want to help graduating seniors because that helps to get them off on a fresh start once they graduate. More students will benefit from the fund in months to come. “Students will have an opportunity to probably apply in December for the spring semester.”

Megan said that she launched the scholarship fund, per a quote obtained by KHOU, “Just to take the burden off of other students who probably felt like ‘Dang, how am I going to get through school? So, I wanted to give the graduating seniors a little coin!”

According to the KHOU report, the students were aware that they were recipients of the scholarship but didn't know that Megan would show up to award them.

Keyona Stubbs, one of the recipients of the scholarship, said, ” We didn't know Megan The Stallion was going to come. It was very exciting. It was like such an ‘oh my God' moment.”

Megan also inspired the student recipients.

“Keep going. Don't let nobody tell you what you can do because you can do it,” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion's latest album “Cobra” is set to be released soon.