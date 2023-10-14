Megan Thee Stallion is taking charge of her own career after admitting that she no longer has a record label.

In an Instagram Live video posted by producer Max Julian, Megan is currently without a record label and is funding her next project independently. “I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion pockets. So, the budget is coming from me.”

The rapper refers to her self-financed future projects as ‘Motherf—ing hot girl productions.' Megan also expressed excitement about this new phase in her career. She admits to wanting to handle things independently until she decides to sign with a new label.

Now, Megan Thee Stallion‘s record label relationship wasn't a rainbow to begin with. Recently, she also accused her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, of undermining the promotion of her 2022 album, ‘Traumazine.' This even led to a legal dispute between her and the label. She mentioned that her label had expressed doubts about the album's success.

“My label already told me. They was like, ‘Bitch, ‘Traumazine’ going to hell,'” she joked in the video.

While Megan's journey with her former label has been contentious, she seems determined to take control of her career and finances moving forward.

Megan Thee Stallion, known for hits like “Savage” and her collaboration with Cardi B on “WAP,” has been at odds with her former label for several years, with legal battles dating back to 2020. Her latest release, “Bongos,” with Cardi B, came last month.

Representatives for 1501 Entertainment have not provided comments regarding the recent developments.