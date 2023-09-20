Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Frito Lay brand “Flaimin' Hot” to create a scholarship for students at her alma mater Texas Southern University, per a release obtained by HBCU Pulse. The rapper is the face of a new campaign launched by Flamin' Hot called “Flamin' Hot University” where Megan is referred to as Thee Hot Girl Dean of Admissions.

The campaign has launched an exclusive clothing line that features Flamin' Hot University merchandise created by streetwear designer Melody Ehsani that can be purchased with the proceeds received going towards a new scholarship fund of up to $150,000 for Texas Southern University students. The goal of the scholarship is to help students ease their student loan burdens.

Melody Ehsani was fired up to spearhead the creation of the exclusive collection and it's broader purpose of helping students at Texas Southern University.

“Every piece in this collection is as spicy as Megan Thee Stallion and the Flamin' Hot snacks that inspired it. I love that in addition to creating some bold and fun pieces, we were able to give back to the students at Texas Southern University.”

“Everyone deserves to be their Flamin' Hot self, but student loans can create a significant burden on college graduates – especially at HBCUs where students graduate with 19% more debt than those at non-HBCU1,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay in the release. “The Flamin' Hot University scholarship fund at TSU was designed to ease some of the financial pressures student loans bring so graduates can focus on unleashing their hottest potential.”

Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the scholarship fund, saying, “I had an absolute blast bringing Flamin' Hot University to life and tapping into my love for food and fashion. But more than anything, I'm extremely proud that we were able to uplift TSU students, establish an impactful scholarship fund, support the Pete and Thomas Foundation, and promote the importance of education.”

Students are encouraged to apply at tsu.edu/flaminhot.