You'll soon to be able to listen to her even off Spotify.

Meghan Markle, aka The Duchess of Sussex, has a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media.

This new deal sets to launch a new podcast for her and distribute her previous Spotify series, Archetypes, to numerous platforms, Deadline reports.

The new show has no title yet, but Markle is set to host.

About Lemonada Media

Lemonada Media was founded by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs in 2019. Kramer was a former executive producer at Pod Save America and was a producer at Crooke Media. Meanwhile, Waches was a co-founder of Rec Room Arts, a theater company.

Markle said, “I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

Meghan Markle's podcast history

She's been in the podcast game for a while now. Her Archetypes podcast has around 1 million listens per episode. When launched in August of 2022, it was Spotify's number-one podcast in 47 countries. It was about labels that tried to hold women back. On the show, she had numerous celebrities, including Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Pamela Adlon, Issa Rae, and many more. The issues they tackled were deep — everything from being a diva to the pressures of motherhood.

The show even won a People's Choice Award for The Pop Podcast of 2022. Plus, Markle won at the Gracie Awards as Best Entertainment Podcast Host.

It'll be great to hear what Meghan Markle and Lemonada Media has in store with this new deal. With the Dutchess's experience and background, it's bound to be royally good.