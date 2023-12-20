Meghan Markle is back in front of the camera, but there's a catch

Meghan Markle, the former Duchess of Sussex, has made an intriguing return to the world of acting, but it's not what fans might expect, People reports. After stepping away from the spotlight of British Royalty and the American podcasting scene, Markle's comeback has taken an unexpected turn – not with a high-profile TV series or film, but rather in a brief stint for an Instagram ad promoting a pre-packaged latte brand.

In a video posted on Clevr's Instagram page, Markle made a surprise appearance, joining the team behind the instant latte brand. The Duchess was seen in the ad behind Clevr co-founder Hannah Mendoza, engaging in various activities, including packing products, hanging out with the digital team, and exchanging a cheerful fist bump with a giggling assistant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clevr (@clevrblends)

The ad spotlights Clevr, a women-led wellness company in which Markle has been an investor since 2020. Markle's investment in the company aligns with her commitment to supporting passionate female entrepreneurs and fostering community-building alongside business endeavors. Reflecting on her support for Clevr, Meghan Markle previously expressed her belief in the company's mission and its founder's dedication.

Clevr specializes in products infused with adaptogens, emphasizing wellness and health benefits, a philosophy that resonates with Markle's personal advocacies. Notably, celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Kim Kardashian have also endorsed Clevr's range of superfood-filled SuperLatte's on their own platforms.

While the return to acting for Markle may come as a surprise to many, her involvement in the ad campaign seems aligned with her investment strategies and commitment to supporting women-led ventures. It marks a departure from traditional on-screen roles but underscores her dedication to promoting health-conscious and community-driven initiatives. As the ad gains traction, it further illustrates Markle's ongoing involvement in impactful and innovative ventures beyond the realms of royal duties.