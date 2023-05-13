Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Meghan Markle is currently the Duchess of Sussex and a former actress. She was known for appearing in notable projects such as hit TV series Suits, Remember Me, Horrible Bosses, A Lot Like Love, and many others. Markle is also a NAACP Image Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Meghan Markle’s Net Worth in 2023.

Meghan Markle’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $60 million

Meghan Markle’s net worth in 2023 is $60 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Meghan Markle was born on August 4, 1981 in Los Angeles, California. She studied at Immaculate Heart High School. Here, Markle sparked an interest in acting by participating in school productions. Furthermore, she also made her first on-screen acting debut in the TV series called Married… With Children.

After graduating from high school, Markle would go on to attend Northwestern University. While earning her degree, Markle would serve as an intern for the American embassy in Buenos Aires as a junior press officer. Eventually, she graduated from university with a double degree in theater and international studies.

After completing university, Markle would appear in the TV series called General Hospital in a minor role. Since then, she would consistently earn minor television roles for projects such as Century City, Cuts, Love, Inc., The War at Home, CSI: NY, 90210, ‘Til Death, Knight Rider, Without a Trace, Fringe, The League, CSI: Miami, Castle, When Sparks Fly, and many others.

Markle also made an appearance in the hit reality game show called Deal or No Deal. According to sources, Markle made about $800 per episode which allowed her to earn around $2,400 in total from the show after appearing in at least 30 episodes. However, Markle did confess she didn’t like the job.

In an interview with Esquire, Markle claimed “I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet. I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal. It’s run the gamut. Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing.”

Aside from television projects, Markle eventually made her big screen debut in A Lot Like Love as an extra. She also appeared in other films such as Horrible Bosses, Get Him to the Greek, and Remember Me. In Remember Me, Markle was able to work alongside Hollywood star Robert Pattinson. Remember Me would also gross $56 million around the world.

While making do with minor television roles, Markle would also earn additional income on the side as a freelance calligrapher.

According to sources, the eventual hit actress was confirmed to be teaching calligraphy on a part-time setup while doing auditions.

In an interview with Paper Source CEO Winnie Park, Park said “It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions. She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy.”

In 2011, Markle would finally earn her breakthrough role for starring in the hit TV series called Suits. Based on reports, Markle was paid $50,000 per episode for making Rachel Zane come to life in 108 episodes. In total, this should be $5.4 million in income for the Suits actress.

After Markle wrapped up her successful acting gig with Suits, she eventually would go on to marry Prince Harry to become the Duchess of Sussex. With her marriage with the prince, she was able to benefit from the inheritance left by Princess Diana. The inheritance was reportedly worth $14 million.

However, Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were leaving the royal family which led to them being cut off financially. But despite the cut-off, Markle and Prince Harry have found a way to make ends meet.

The couple first made waves by releasing their podcast called Archewell Audio, which was released in Spotify. According to reports, Markle and Harry were paid $25 million.

In 2022, the couple would again work together this time for Netflix in the series called Harry & Meghan. As per sources, the couple possibly collected around $150 million for the show.

But just a year prior, Markle tried her hand as an author. In 2021, she released the book called The Bench. For her work, Markle received 500,000 euros or $700,000 in advance, based on The Sun.

Apart from being an actress and author, Markle also released her own clothing line in the past. In 2016, she made a collaboration with Reitmans. Three years later, Markle also launched Smart Works.

Given Markle’s accomplishments, it isn’t a surprise that various brands have partnered up with the Duchess of Sussex. One of which includes a deal with Procter & Gamble. Based on reports, Markle earned $80,000 in a year from brand sponsorships alone.

During King Charles III’s coronation, instead of participating, Markle would opt to go hiking with her friends. On the other hand, her husband Harry would attend his father’s ceremony.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Meghan Markle’s net worth in 2023.