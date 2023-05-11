Meghan Markle has caused quite a stir after hiring one of Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguards to be part of her security detail. The mystery minder was spotted with Markle while she was hiking in Los Angeles over the weekend, The Sun reports first. Steve Stanulis, another of the reality TV star’s ex-bodyguards, claimed that Markle may have hired the highly sought-after security for “clout.” Stanulis said that the bodyguards come from a small pool of elite professionals, and being sought after by high-profile stars is common.

Kim Kardashian’s security detail is known to be paramount, and it seems that it’s no different for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have employed several personal bodyguards since they lost their publicly funded UK police protection in 2020, amid their exit from the royal family.

Meghan Markle has hired Kim Kardashian’s elite ex bodyguard hours after the Kings Coronation who would want to get near that lying and pathetic excuse of a Royal she needs to be stripped of her title NOW #MeghanMarkIeisaLiar #MeghanAndHarryAreFinished #meghanmarkleisanarcissist pic.twitter.com/86VJDlYuLM — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) May 9, 2023

The mystery minder isn’t the only thing that appeared to be protecting Meghan Markle, though. The former actress wore a new necklace, the Maya Brenner Clarity Retreat Necklace, which was designed in collaboration with her friend and former “Suits” co-star Abigail Spencer. The necklace was designed “to protect your peace” and “to help you see your way through any challenges.”

Markle skipped the King Charles III coronation weekend to “protect her peace,” but her absence has caused some backlash. Her husband, Prince Harry, attended the event while she went on a hike with her new bodyguard. The couple is known for their privacy and has been keeping a low profile since their exit from the royal family. However, Markle’s recent moves have been stirring up controversy.