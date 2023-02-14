Super Bowl 57 is now over, and it’s time to revisit the best commercials from the landmark sports-entertainment event. Keep in mind that Super Bowl 57 was watched by an estimated 66 percent of North Americans. Not surprisingly, that meant that this was one of the few broadcasts where viewers didn’t really leave their seats during the commercial breaks. Take note as well that with companies paying a hefty price for airtime, it’s important to deliver memorable ads. Although some of the commercials were forgettable, several stood out from the rest. Celebrities like Will Dave Grohl, Will Ferrell, and Miles Teller made an impact for some companies, while others relied on surprise to engage the audience. Here we’ll look at the top ten commercials that went on air during Super Bowl 57.

The commercials during the Super Bowl have become just as anticipated as the game and half-time show. Everyone just tunes in to watch. Remember that with streaming and on-demand viewing, live-event advertising has become highly sought after. Keep in mind that the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl commercial this year was $7 million. Despite that, familiar brands like M&M’s, Avocados from Mexico, Budweiser, and Amazon returned. Meanwhile, new advertisers like Dialpad and Crown Royal also took advantage of this opportunity. The commercials serve as a reflection of current issues and trends, with crypto, food, tech, entertainment, and health and wellness prominently featured. In fact, brewing company Anheuser-Busch was the biggest advertiser, with four spots during the game.

Check out the top ten commercials that went on air during Super Bowl 57.

10. Pringles – Meghan Trainor

Pringles featured world-famous singer Meghan Trainor in its Super Bowl ad, showing people from different walks of life getting stuck in Pringles cans. The humor in the ad comes from how each profession would handle the situation. Because of Trainor’s hit song “Made You Look,” putting her in the ad was a solid choice by Pringles. It was also very relatable to many segments of the audience.

9. Uber One – Multiple Personalities

Diddy brought in recording artists Kelis, Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, and Ylvis to create a hit song for Uber One. It’s the company’s membership capability that offers discounts on rides and eats. The commercial was a hit, with the song remixes and Diddy’s delivery drawing laughs. Gotta love the tunes and Diddy’s reactions in this one.

8. Coors, Miller, and Blue Moon

A fun battle between a Miller Lite and Coors Light drinker over which beer is better. The big twist at the end took the cake, though. The ad revealed that it was actually a Blue Moon ad all along. What a way to steal the show, right?

7. Google Pixel – Starring Amy Schumer, Doja Cat, and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Amy Schumer, Doja Cat, and Giannis Antetokounmpo were shown using their Google Pixel 7 phones to fix their photo memories. The phone’s ability to fix photos was the highlight in this ad. It’s not exactly laugh-out-loud funny, though Schumer’s “exes montage” was pretty interesting.

6. General Motors and Netflix – Will Ferrell & Netflix Stars

GM and Netflix’s partnership showcased EVs in Netflix productions. This featured Will Ferrell and other Netflix stars. It was quite entertaining from start to finish, with Ferrell’s comedic moments standing out. The Stranger Things scene, with Ferrell trying to stand in for Dustin, and Erica Sinclair’s sass, was our big favorite.

5. Dunkin’ Donuts – Ben Affleck & JLo

Ben Affleck does a great job as a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru worker. Maybe he was even better here than he was as Batman? He MADE this ad a hit, especially with the varied reactions of customers. However, an arguably even bigger highlight of the commercial was when Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s wife, scolds him and requests a donut. Now we want glazed donuts, too.

4. Popcorners – Breaking Bad

PopCorners’ debut Super Bowl ad was inspired by “Breaking Bad.” It brought together Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, while Raymond Cruz reprised his role as Tuco Salamanca. The commercial was directed by the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, and included original “Breaking Bad” set pieces, too. It was certainly one of the most memorable. Now where are my seven flavors…

3. Bud Light – Miles Teller

Miles Teller, his wife Kaleigh, and his dog Bugsy show off their moves as they dance to the hold music on the line. The kicker, of course, was they did this while enjoying a Bud Light. The simple and fun concept turned waiting on hold into a dance party with great beer. Maybe we’ll do that the next time we’re on hold, too.

2. Rakuten – Alicia Silverstone

As a “Clueless” fan, this was elite. Rakuten cleverly brought back Alicia Silverstone in her iconic role and capitalized on the nostalgia that people have for the film. The commercial packed in many memorable lines and outfits from the movie. It was just nostalgic awesomeness. As if!

1. Crown Royal – Dave Grohl

Of course, our top spot goes to Crown Royal’s commercial featuring rock star Dave Grohl. The Manitoba-based company brought in the legendary musician to pay tribute to Canada’s many contributions to the United States. That, of course, includes egg cartons, paint rollers, hockey, basketball, and (yes) football. The commercial was both informative and entertaining, and well, it had Grohl. That just took it to the endzone.