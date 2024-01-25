The actress is looking forward to being on stage.

Melissa Barrera is determined to get on Broadway as the lead.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the actress opened up about why she wants to be on stage and what she wants to do.

Melissa Barrera has dreams of working on Broadway

Recently, she's made headlines due to her outspoken stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She was accused of antisemitic remarks and was fired from the Scream franchise.

“I feel like whatever I say is just going to make it worse,” she reveals, sounding like she's trying to move forward from the controversy.

In terms of being on stage, the reporter mentioned it may be time to be cast in a Broadway show.

She responded, “You're not the first person to say that, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed because that's literally one of my biggest dreams, to be on Broadway.”

The actress continued, “I'm a theater nerd. There are lots of roles that I would love to do — Waitress is one, and Into the Woods is another show that I really love — but I also feel like my dream musical has probably not been written yet.”

She seems to be trying to manifest what she wants to do.

“I want to originate a role. I want to be the first to sing the words or the songs of a character and be on the original Broadway cast recording. That's one of my dreams.”

We'll see what comes of Melissa Barrera's career in movies and on Broadway as she navigates her public persona with her professional work. Meanwhile, she's in a new film, Your Monster, which was shown at Sundance.