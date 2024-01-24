Melissa Barrera is 'at peace' with her Scream 7 firing for her support of Palestine.

After being fired from Scream 7, Melissa Barrera is “at peace” with the decision. The actress was fired for her support for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Barrera dished on the career-altering firing.

“I'm not the first person that's happened to, but it was shocking,” she revealed. “I don't even know what to say. I think everything that happened was very transparent, on both sides, and I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people, which shouldn't be controversial. It shouldn't be up for debate.

“So, I'm very at peace. The people who know me in my family know the truth about me and where I stand, and I think most people in the world also do,” Barrera continued.

On November 22, 2023, Barrera was fired from Scream 7 due to her Israel-Hamas posts in support of Palestine. The next day, her co-star, Jenna Ortega, also dropped out of the project. Scheduling conflicts were cited for the Wednesday star. Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) was set to helm the upcoming film but also dropped out of the film one month later on December 23.

Melissa Barrera got her big break with the fifth and sixth Scream films. She was positioned as the new lead of the franchise, taking over the reins from Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott. Some of her other notable credits include In the Heights, All the World Is Sleeping, Carmen, and Bed Rest.

Coming up, Barrera will star in Your Monster, which just premiered at Sundance, and Abigail for Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The duo directed Barrera in the fifth and sixth Scream films.