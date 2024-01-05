Memphis basketball senior guard Caleb Mills suffered a non-contact left knee injury and was carried off the floor late in the first half Thursday at Tulsa.

With just over two minutes to go before halftime, Mills broke toward the bucket with the ball at full speed. As he neared the hoop he went airborne and came down on the floor, immediately clutching his left knee. He stayed on the court, writhing in pain, for several minutes:

It's not entirely clear, but it looks as though the Memphis basketball player may have slipped on a wet spot on the court. Coach Penny Hardaway, trainer Darrell Turner and strength coach Darby Rich carried Mills to an area behind the visiting bench. Mills tried to come off partially under his own power, but the staffers wound up having to pick him up:

15th-ranked Memphis basketball finished the half strong and took a 49-35 into halftime. Shortly after the Tigers went back to the locker room, Mills left the courtside area, partially under his own power. He did have a brace on his left knee and his arms around a pair of staff members, he was able to put a little bit of weight on his left leg as he slowly made his way to the locker room.

Mills is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds a game this season for Memphis basketball.

The Memphis Tigers are currently 11-2 so far this season.